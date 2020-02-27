2020 Giveaways Unveiled

February 27, 2020 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA â With single-game tickets going on sale tomorrow at 10 AM, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have announced their giveaway schedule for the upcoming 2020 season. All major giveaways fall on Saturdays this season, with select dates featuring special, limited quantity giveaways.

"Every season is special," said Katie Beekman, the General Manager of the RailRiders, "and our giveaway plans are always a major part of that. Our giveaways are designed to be fun or something you can use and certainly are meant to help represent the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the area or across the country."

The 2020 season begins on April 9 against the Buffalo Bisons at PNC Field. Gates open at 6 PM with a fleece headband giveaway presented by the Times-Shamrock. Over opening weekend, fans will receive a magnetic schedule, courtesy of Highmark, while supplies last.

Celebrate the start of the I-81 Series in late April when the RailRiders host the Syracuse Mets from April 24-26. On Saturday, April 25, be among the first fans to strut through the gates and get a pair of I-81 Series socks, perfect for broadway leg kicks or a night on the town after the series that never sleeps.

Join us at PNC Field on May 9 for a custom RailRiders growler giveaway. On May 23, MetLife presents a digital camo hat giveaway and FOX 56 helps keep you covered with an umbrella giveaway on May 30. May 31 is our first of four kids-only giveaways in 2020. The first 500 children will receive a RailRiders autograph book presented by Hyundai; the perfect idea for a summer full of stars and signatures.

June 10 is a Waggin' Wednesday and the first 300 dogs through the gates (well... their owners) will receive a RailRiders dog bowl. Additional Waggin' Wednesday giveaways are scheduled for July 8 (waste bag dispenser) and August 19 (a dog collar tag).

June 13 is Youth Baseball and Softball Night at PNC Field and the first 2,500 fans get a RailRiders insulated lunch bag.

Join us on June 27 for our first of two Legends Racers Bobblehead Giveaways this season; Munson and Mantle start the sprint on this collectible dual bobblehead presented by PNC Bank. The second of three kids-only giveaways is June 28 when Great Wolf Lodge presents a set of shoe lights for the first 500 children 12 and younger.

On July 21, the RailRiders transform into the Vejigantes, their Copa de la Diversion identity, and will give out drawstring bags to the first 500 kids 12 and younger, courtesy of La Tolteca.

As part of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's tribute to "The Captain," the last weekend of July is packed with fun and memories. On July 24, the RailRiders will wear 2013 throwback vests with a patch to honor the 2020 Hall of Famer, which will be auctioned after the final out. July 25 is the Derek Jeter bobblehead giveaway, presented by Casey Dental. On Sunday, July 26, the first 500 kids will receive an arm sleeve commemorating the career of the Yankees legendary shortstop, courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge.

Gleybermania returns to PNC Field on August 8 in emoji form with the Gleyber Torres Emojihead, presented by Dickson City Hyundai.

Our Legends Racers hit the finish line on August 22 as the DiMaggio and Martin dual bobblehead complete the jaunt home.

On September 4, the 2020 regular season comes to a close with Fan Appreciation Night, including an Aaron Judge Nutcracker-styled ornament courtesy of Geisinger. Once the NYY's star is done patrolling the outfield during the season, he can stand watch over your holidays as well.

All major giveaways will be handed out to the first 2,500 fans. Kid's only giveaways are for the first 500 children aged 12 and younger. The select 2020 Waggin' Wednesdays with giveaways are for the first 300 dog owners.

Season ticket memberships and partial plans are on sale now, including the Bobblehead Series that features a Nick Swisher bobblehead as an additional, exclusive gift, the fireworks mini-plans and three-game plans for each of our Rivalry Series.

The All-Star mini-plan is also available now, garnering tickets to five regular season RailRiders games, special gifts and a ticket to the 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game on July 15, presented by the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau. The Keystone Mid Summer Classic, presented by Norwegian Cruise Line, is July 14 and 15 at PNC Field and ticket bundles are available now.

All promotional giveaways, nights and times remain subject to change and some restrictions apply. For more information, visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

2020 Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Giveaway Schedule

Date Giveaway Item Presented By

Opening Day Fleece Headband Times-Shamrock

April 10-11 Magnet Schedules Highmark

April 25 I-81 Series Socks

May 9 RailRiders Growler

May 23 Digital Camo Hat MetLife

May 30 SWB Umbrella FOX 56

May 31 Kid's Autograph Book Hyundai

June 10 Waggin' Wednesday- Dog Bowl

June 13 RailRiders Insulated Jersey Lunch Bag

June 27 Legends Racers Dual Bobblehead- Munson & Mantle PNC Bank

June 28 Kid's Shoe Lights Great Wolf Lodge

July 8 Waggin' Wednesday- Waste Bag Dispenser

July 21 Copa de la Diversion- Kid's Vejigantes Drawstring Bag La Tolteca

July 25 Derek Jeter Bobblehead Casey Dental

July 26 Kid's Armsleeve Great Wolf Lodge

August 8 Gleyber Torres Emojihead Dickson City Hyundai

August 19 Waggin' Wednesday- Dog Collar Tag

August 22 Legends Racers Dual Bobblehead- Munson & Mantle

September 4 Aaron Judge Nutcracker Ornament Geisinger

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.