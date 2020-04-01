2020 Frontier League Opening Delayed

(Sauget, IL) The Frontier League announced today they are officially delaying the scheduled May 14th start of the 2020 Frontier League season, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The League, which is the largest independent baseball league in North America, will continue to monitor the situation, and announce a start date for the 2020 season at the appropriate time.

"The safety of our Fans, Players and Team employees is our highest priority at this time" stated League Commissioner Bill Lee. "We are committed to doing everything in our power to play baseball in 2020 and will continue to track the pandemic as well as Federal, State and local social distancing requirements in all of our markets."

The Frontier League has also announced the delay of the League's annual Tryout Camp and Draft scheduled for April 27th and 28th in Avon, Ohio. "It is our goal to hold our tryout camp,

spring training and start our season as soon as possible", added Commissioner Lee. "Our Board of Directors is meeting weekly to monitor and discuss the situation, and we will provide updates as the pandemic progresses. We ask all of our Fans, Players and Staff members to follow the recommendations of Federal, State and their local health officials, in hopes of slowing the spread of this virus."

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information can be found at www.frontierleague.com or by contacting office@frontierleague.com.

