2020 Fireworks Schedule Announced

San Jose, CA- The San Jose Giants have announced their 2020 fireworks schedule which includes fifteen spectacular shows. Each fireworks extravaganza takes place immediately following the San Jose Giants game. New this season, Excite Credit Union will present a Friday Night Fireworks Series that will bring Fireworks to every Friday Night game in 2020. Additional proud sponsors of firework shows this year include: City National Bank, The Showroom at Rubenstein, South Bay Piping, San Jose Water Company and IBEW.

The 2020 postgame fireworks spectaculars are scheduled for Opening Night Friday, April 17 (Excite); Friday, May 1 (Excite); Friday, May 22 (San Jose Water Company); Friday, June 5 (Excite); Friday, June 19 (Excite); Saturday, June 20 (IBEW); Friday, June 26 (Excite); Friday, July 4 (City National Bank); Saturday, July 5 (The Showroom at Rubenstein); Friday, July 17 (Excite); Friday, July 31 (Excite); Saturday, August 1 (South Bay Piping); Friday, August 7 (Excite); Friday, August 21 (Excite); and Friday, August 28 (Excite).

"The San Jose Giants are proud to bring firework shows to our community at every weekend series in 2020," said Mark Wilson, San Jose Giants General Manager. "There is nothing quite like bringing your family out to the ballpark for good baseball, good food, and capping it off with a memorable fireworks extravaganza. Firework nights always draw big crowds, so all fans and groups should be sure to secure their seats early for these popular nights."

San Jose Giants single game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 2 at 10:00 AM. Fans can guarantee themselves the best seats for fireworks nights prior to March 2 by purchasing one of several, affordable ticket packages including Bonus Books, Flex Plans and You Pick 'Em Mini Plans.

The San Jose Giants 2020 Opening Night is Thursday, April 17 at Excite Ballpark against the Lake Elsinore Storm. Ticket packages are on sale now. San Jose's 2020 season begins on the road on Thursday, April 9 at the Lancaster Jethawks. For more information on Season Ticket offers call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

