2020 Fireworks Nights Set

February 11, 2020





MOOSIC, PA - With Opening Day a little less than two months away, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have set their 2020 fireworks schedule and are offering two special ticket packages for fans of the booms and color bursts.

The 2020 season begins on April 9 at PNC Field against the Buffalo Bisons and will be followed by the first fireworks show of the season. The team will also offer post game pyrotechnics after every Friday and Saturday home game beginning in June. Summer fireworks extravaganzas will follow games on June 12, 13, 26 and 27, July 4, 24 and 25 as well as August 7, 8, 21, 22 and on September 4. The July 4 spectacular will be an extended, double show to cap the nation's birthday.

Select either the Stars or the Stripes plan for only $75 each and secure your field reserved seat for five regular season fireworks dates this year. Both plans also include a bleacher ticket to the 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game on July 15, part of the Keystone Mid Summer Classic. The first 100 fans that buy the Stars or the Stripes Fireworks mini plans will be able to watch each of their respective plan's regular season fireworks shows on the field!

The Stars plan includes fireworks on Opening Day, June 28, July 24, August 8 and 21.

Our Stripes plan gets you a seat on Opening Day, June 27, July 25, August 9 and 22.

Each day of the Keystone Mid Summer Classic, presented by Norwegian Cruise Line, will end with a spectacular sky show. The Celebrity Softball Game and Triple-A Home Run Derby, presented by PNC Bank, are set for Tuesday, July 14. The Fanfest, courtesy of Zebra Pens, and the Triple-A All-Star Game, presented by the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau, are on Wednesday, July 15.

All promotions remain subject to change and fireworks are subject to weather and other factors.

For more information on the Stars and the Stripes mini-plans, the Keystone Mid Summer Classic and season ticket memberships, call the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

