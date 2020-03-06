2020 FanFest Announced

March 6, 2020 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





San Jose, CA - Members of the 2020 San Jose Giants will join their coaches and fans for the Annual San Jose Giants FanFest at Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, April 7 beginning at 5:00 PM. It will be the first opportunity for fans and media to meet the 2020 roster and

San Jose, CA- Members of the 2020 San Jose Giants will join their coaches and fans for the Annual San Jose Giants FanFest at Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, April 7 beginning at 5:00 PM. It will be the first opportunity for fans and media to meet the 2020 roster and coaching staff. Fans can also watch the team practice, purchase 2020 tickets and merchandise as well as play in the Family Fun Zone. Admission and parking are FREE.

"With this unique event, we are excited to open the Excite Ballpark gates to our fans for the first time in 2020," said Matt Alongi, San Jose Giants Vice President of Marketing. "FanFest is a tremendous tradition here in San Jose that offers an amazing opportunity to meet the next batch of Giants as they continue the journey on the road to San Francisco."

Dennis Pelfrey, newly announced manager of the San Jose Giants, along with his players and coaches, will be available to sign autographs, pose for pictures and answer questions from fans as part of a "Meet and Greet" that begins at 5:15 PM.

Prior to FanFest, fans can take part in the exclusive 2020 Season Preview Press Conference in the Futures Club starting at 4:00 PM. The press conference is scheduled to feature San Francisco Giants Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer and Chairman of the San Jose Giants Executive Board Bill Schlough, the coaching staff, and select players from the 2020 roster. In order to be invited to this event, fans must purchase a 2020 Season Ticket, Monthly Pass or Mini Plan Package before April 6. For more information, please call (408) 297-1435.

Season Preview and FanFest Timeline

4:00 PM - Gates Open for Season Preview Press Conference (event for Season Ticket Holders, Media and Sponsors)

4:30-5:00 PM - Season Preview Press Conference

5:00-5:15 PM - Gates Open for General Public

5:15-6:45 PM - Players and Coaches FanFest Meet and Greet

7:00 PM - San Jose Giants Practice Begins

FanFest Quick Facts

- Meet & Greet with the 2020 players and coaches

- Watch the San Jose Giants practice

- Purchase 2020 merchandise before Opening Night

- Kids and kids at heart can play on the numerous inflatables in the Family Fun Zone

- Autograph opportunities with San Jose Giants coaches, players and Gigante

- No RSVP required; first-come, first-serve basis

- Admission and parking are FREE

San Jose Giants single game tickets are available for purchase. The San Jose Giants 2020 Opening Night is Friday, April 17 at Excite Ballpark against the Lake Elsinore Storm. Ticket packages, including the new Monthly Pass are on sale now. For more information call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from March 6, 2020

2020 FanFest Announced - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.