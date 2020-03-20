2020 Edition of Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series Canceled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For the well-being of the student-athletes, coaching staffs, and Parkview Field personnel involved, the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 edition of the Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series.

Many of the participating schools had already announced the cancellation of their spring sports schedules.

This year's games were set to be the 7th annual edition of the Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Series at Parkview Field, which allows schools from Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio to receive "pro" treatment at no costs to the schools.

This year, six dates of doubleheaders were scheduled from April 21-23 and May 5-7. The schools scheduled to participate were: New Haven; Heritage; Northrop; Snider; Prairie Heights; Eastside; North Side; South Side; the University of Saint Francis; Indiana Tech; Wayne; Concordia; Wabash; Southwood; Manchester; Northfield; Antwerp; Wayne Trace; West Noble; Lakeland; Carroll; Blackhawk Christian; East Noble; and Wawasee.

Parkview Sports Medicine and the Fort Wayne TinCaps are committed to the series returning to Parkview Field in 2021.

