2020 Eastern League All-Star Game Cancelled

Binghamton, NY - The 2020 Eastern League All-Star Game presented by Ephesus Lighting slated to take place at NYSEG Stadium on Wednesday, July 15th has been cancelled. Subsequently, the 2020 Home Run Derby taking place on Tuesday, July 14th has been cancelled as well. MiLB canceled the game due to the delay of the 2020 Regular Season as an effect of the COVID-19 virus.

Team President John Hughes stated "This is a very unfortunate casualty of the COVID-19 virus. I know how much went into this from our community. The fans, the elected officials, and the team went all in to put our best foot forward. We are now shifting our focus to providing an incredibly action packed schedule into a condensed season. I remain committed to providing a safe and memorable experience for this community and look forward to our 2020 Opening day."

Tickets for the Eastern League All-Star Game and/or Home Run Derby may be exchanged for (2) 2020 Regular Season, of equal or lesser value. Fans wishing to receive a refund may reach out to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Front Office at such time that the stadium re-opens. More details are to come.

