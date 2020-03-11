2020 Danville Braves 5K Date Announced, Presented by HomeTrust Bank

DANVILLE, Va. - For the second consecutive year the Danville Braves will host a 5K race at their stadium, presented in back-to-back years by HomeTrust Bank on Saturday, July 25 at 8 a.m.

"At HomeTrust Bank we take community support seriously, and we're so thankful to be sponsoring The Danville Braves 5K that contributes to the United Way," said Kimberly Fox, branch manager at HomeTrust Bank's north Danville location. "The United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County's focus on education, health, financial empowerment, and workforce development are near and dear to us, and we look forward to being involved in this event each year."

This is the third year the Danville Braves have hosted a 5K race in the last four years (2017, 2019, 2020). The event raised over $1,400 for the United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County in 2019, and the event expects even more participants and donation money in 2020. In total, the D-Braves gave nearly $50,000 in gifts in-kind and monetary donations in 2019.

"We are so proud to bring our 5K back to our Danville community in 2020," said Stephen Brunson, D-Braves assistant general manager and community relations contact. "This event epitomizes what our team stands for - fun, family-friendly activity and giving back to the community that has supported us these past 27 years."

Each race pack includes a ticket to the game at 6:30 p.m. on July 25 vs. the Pulaski Yankees, a race performance shirt and official timing, provided by the Brick. Registration for the race is $30 for all participants that register online or over the phone by July 10th and will raise to $35 for participants that sign up after the early bird deadline. All participants will be required to sign a waiver at the ballpark the day of the event. The race route is yet to be definitively determined but will include aspects of the warning track in the stadium and the Riverwalk trail along the Dan River.

Registration is open for purchase at dbraves.com/5K or by calling our office at 434-797-3792.

Opening Night for the D-Braves is set for June 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. For all up-to-date information on the upcoming 2020 season visit dbraves.com or follow the team @DanvilleBraves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

