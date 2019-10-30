2020 Crawdads Winter Caravan Announced

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads and Texas Rangers have announced the return of the Winter Caravan Luncheon on Thursday, January 9th. The event will run from 12:00pm - 1:30pm at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

The luncheon will feature a slate of Rangers players, personnel, and, likely, the Crawdads 2020 manager. The list of attendees and agenda will be announced in the coming weeks as they are confirmed.

"This event is always a fun and interactive way to launch the new season of Crawdads baseball," said Crawdads General Manager Douglas Locascio. "We are excited to get 2020 started with our annual Winter Caravan Luncheon."

Tickets for the Winter Caravan Luncheon are available now for $25. The ticket price includes the main event and a picnic-style buffet. Tables of eight can also be purchased for $200. For more information or to order tickets, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000 or stop by the 'Dads front office at L.P. Frans Stadium. The office is open Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 16th against the Lexington Legends. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

