2020 Charlotte Area High School Senior All-Star Classic Presented by Truist Set for July 9

July 8, 2020 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are pleased to announce that the 2020 Charlotte Area High School Senior All-Star Classic presented by Truist will take place on Thursday, July 9 at Truist Field. First pitch of the game is set for 4:30 PM. Gates will be closed to the general public.

"We are pleased to be able to host this great game," stated Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. "This will be a special day for all of these athletes, their families, and the Charlotte community. We look forward to a memorable day at the ballpark on Thursday."

The Charlotte High School Varsity League, which features about 100 players from a dozen area local high schools, was formed last month after the high school baseball season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league, which fielded six teams, played games in Matthews and Huntersville in June and early July. The All-Star Classic will give the seniors in the league the chance to play their last prep game at one of the premier baseball venues in the country, Truist Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.