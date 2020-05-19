2020 AHL Team Business Spring Series Meetings Begin Today

May 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has launched its 2020 AHL Team Business Spring Series, a month-long program of presentations and discussions hosted by the league's Team Business Services department.

Team and league front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League meet each offseason to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and marketing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's meeting has been reformatted as a series of online webinars, allowing attendees from the AHL's 31 member clubs to still have the opportunity to share ideas and gain insights from some of the sports industry's leading strategists as they prepare for a new season.

Keynote presenters at the event include David Andrews, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer; Brian Jennings, Executive Vice President and Chief Branding Officer of the National Hockey League; and David Burke, Executive Vice President and Chief Ticketing and Strategy Officer for Kroenke Sports and Entertainment.

The Spring Series will also feature the annual Team Business Meetings Awards Ceremony, recognizing accomplishments of team staffs for the business successes in the past year.

The 2020 Team Business Spring Series is running from May 19 to June 19.

In operation since 1936, the AHL continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.