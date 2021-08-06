2020 2nd Rounder Joins Dragons

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Right-handed pitcher Christian Roa has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona in the Low-A Southeast League.

Right-handed pitcher Spencer Stockton has been placed on the Dayton development list.

The Dragons roster remains at the High-A Central League limit of 30 players.

Roa was the Reds second round draft pick in 2020 out of Texas A&M. This season with Daytona, he has made five starts, going 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA. He also threw six innings for the Arizona Complex League Reds as he returned from a right elbow flexor mass strain that sidelined him from May 6 to July 1. Roa is expected to start for the Dragons on Tuesday at Lansing.

Stockton has appeared in 18 games (six starts) for the Dragons in 2021, going 2-2 with a 6.89 ERA.

