2020-21 Season Tickets on Sale Now

Peoria, IL - Season tickets for the 2020-21 regular season of Peoria Rivermen hockey are on sale now. Fans can take advantage of the best pricing on games, along with a variety of benefits all season long by becoming a season ticket holder.

Dates for the 2020-21 regular season are still to be determined. The Rivermen will continue to rollout benefits familiar with season ticket holders from previous years, but also initiate new benefits and discounts for what will be the 39th season of professional hockey in Peoria.

Popular perks from previous seasons that will be returning include first priority access for both the 2020-21 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs, along with renewing season tickets for the 2021-22 season. Season ticket holders will also continue to benefit from Rivermen partners by receiving a free offer for an item on each game ticket.

Prior to starting the season, season ticket holders will be invited to the annual meet the team party (food and drinks included-no alcohol). This offers families an opportunity to meet and interact with their favorite Rivermen players and some of the new faces who will take the ice in Carver Arena for the upcoming season.

In addition to previous benefits, new advantages will also be added for season ticket holders, including a pay over time option, allowing the total cost of tickets to be paid over the course of multiple payments. New discounted add on's will be available, including the opportunity to join the Rivermen Booster Club for as low as $15.

A highlight of being a season ticket holder for the upcoming season will be the add on option for the Hockey TV SPHL Season Pass. For just $79.99, fans will have access to every SPHL regular season game across the league, including the President's Cup Playoffs. The 2020-21 season will be the first in the SPHL's multi-year partnership with HockeyTech, a streaming platform used across professional and junior hockey. Fans will enjoy an immersive experience like never before with watching an SPHL game, including High Definition video with live stat and scoring updates as they happen.

2020-21 Peoria Rivermen Season Tickets range from $315-$597, depending on seating location. To purchase season tickets, please fill out the season ticket form here. For more information, call (309)-680-3791, or email us at [email protected]

