2020-2021 Home Schedule Announced

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators have announced the dates for all 36 home games in the upcoming 2020-2021 season, which commences with a triple-header opening weekend on October 16th through 18th at Infinite Energy Arena.

The home slate features twenty weekend matchups, including twelve contests on Sundays. As for the remaining weekday games, eight will take place on Wednesdays. Click here to see the full 2020-2021 Atlanta Gladiators home schedule.

The Gladiators welcome four out-of-division opponents to Atlanta this year: Toledo Walleye on October 17th and 18th, Reading Royals on November 25th, Maine Mariners on March 17th and 18th, and Cincinnati Cyclones on April 3rd. Atlanta hosts two divisional opponents more than any other this season, as they welcome the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Jacksonville Icemen six times each.

The Gladiators finished the shortened 2019-2020 season with a 20-10-1-0 record in the friendly confines of Infinite Energy Arena. The team won their final nine home matchups of last season, including an undefeated month of February on home ice.

The Gladiators will announce start times as the regular season approaches. The team will release the full promotional schedule later in the summer, as well. It will feature staples like the Teddy Bear Toss, Star Wars Night, and many other fan favorites, along with numerous new promotions.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league, and are the affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

