2019 Winter Brewfest Tickets on Sale Friday

September 17, 2018 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





TOLEDO, OH - Tap the kegs, pop the cans and get ready to experience one of the biggest winter events of the year- the 5th Annual Winter Brewfest. This premiere outdoor event is set for Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Fifth Third Field. To add even more revelry, the outdoor event will take place during the CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend, presented by ProMedica.

This year's All-Star Winter Brewfest is presented by Lexus of Toledo and 104.7 WIOT and will showcase pours from more than 50 breweries from around the country.

Fifth Third Field's unique setting adds an element of fun for beer beginners and enthusiasts to sample the liquid offerings from the more than 250 craft beers and ciders. Rounding out the All-Star Winter Brewfest experience is music, food and a souvenir sample cup.

Tickets for the All-Star Winter Brewfest go on sale to the public on Friday, September 21 at 10 a.m.

All-Star Winter Brewfest tickets-- $35 in advance | $45 event day

15 taste tickets, each good for a 3-ounce beer sample

A Winter Brewfest souvenir sample cup

Access to on-field tasting stations

Food and additional taste tickets will be available for purchase on main concourse

Gates open at 5 p.m.

VIP All-Star Winter Brewfest tickets-- $55

(NOTE: VIP tickets are limited and have sold out in advance all previous years.)

20 taste tickets, each good for a 3-ounce beer sample

VIP beer sampling from 4 to 8 p.m.

Early entry at 4 p.m. for first access to the more than 100 craft beers on the concourse.

Access to exclusive, limited and rare craft beer in the VIP area.

An all-you-can-eat buffet

Live music in multiple VIP spaces

All-Access pass to the VIP spaces, general admission areas and on field tasting opportunities

Designated driver tickets-- $25

All-you-can-eat buffet in the BirdCage.

For All-Star Winter Brewfest tickets, call 419-725-4367 or order online at www.hensvilletoledo.com.

