2019 Sugar Land Holiday Lights Set to Open this Weekend

SUGAR LAND - The Sugar Land Skeeters are set to open the sixth-annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field this week, beginning with a free concert from American Idol winner Maddie Poppe on Thursday night, courtesy of Mix 96.5 FM.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights, sweetened by Imperial Sugar, will officially run from Nov. 22 - Jan. 5. The festival will be open this week from 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 6-9 p.m. on Sunday. Adult tickets are $15, with kids under 12 years old and seniors receiving $12 admission. Visit sugarlandhollidaylights.com or call the Skeeters at 281-240-HITS to purchase tickets now and for more information on Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

Here's what's on tap for the opening week of Sugar Land Holiday Lights:

Just Show Up Show with Maddie Poppe, 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21

Constellation Field will be hosting Season 16 American Idol winner Maddie Poppe for a free concert to help kick of Sugar Land Holiday Lights, courtesy of Mix 96.5 FM. There will be no tickets necessary for this performance, just show up to Constellation Field and enjoy the music and an exclusive first-look at Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights Opening Night, 6-10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22

We will officially open Sugar Land Holiday Lights, including a ceremonial lighting display at 6:15 p.m., featuring our light show with over three million lights and the first look at our 40-foot animated tree.

Lights and Leashes, 6-9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24

Bring your pup to the ballpark for the first of two Lights and Leashes at Sugar Land Holiday Lights, sponsored by Critter Care Animal Hospital. Patrons that bring their dog will receive $10 admission.

* To ensure an enjoyable experience for all participants, we ask that you make sure your pets are friendly and comfortable around others and other pets. Those who bring a pet must sign a waiver upon arrival.

