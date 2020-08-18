2019 Stockton Port James Kaprielian Makes Major League DebutÃÂ
August 18, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release
The Stockton Ports would like to congratulate 2019 Ports pitcher James Kaprielian on making his Major League debut. Kaprielian, a former 1st round pick by the New York Yankees, was a member of the 2019 Stockton Ports. He made 10 starts for the Ports going 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA.
Kaprielian was acquired by the Oakland Athletics in July of 2017 as part of the Sonny Gray trade. He missed the entire 2017 and 2018 seasons due to injury.
He made his debut on August 16th, pitching two innings in relief during the A's 15-3 win over the San Francisco Giants. Kaprielian gave up 1 run on 1 hit, with a strikeout in his 2 innings of relief.
