2019 Season to Feature 22 Fireworks Shows at ARM & HAMMER Park

October 1, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to share the 2019 schedule of dates at ARM & HAMMER Park where post-game fireworks will take place during the summer.

"I'm excited to reveal the first stage of our 2019 promotional schedule as we get set for another season of affordable, family-friendly entertainment at ARM & HAMMER Park," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "Every year we hear feedback from our fans about how much they enjoy our post-game fireworks shows and I am thrilled to begin our preparations for next season right now!"

The 2019 promotional schedule will feature 22 post-game fireworks shows on select Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights throughout the season. The first show of the season will take place on Saturday, April 27 when the Thunder host the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) at 7:00pm. The months of May and June will feature six post-game fireworks shows while July and August will feature four each with the final show of the season taking place on Sunday, September 1 when the Thunder host the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) over Labor Day Weekend.

The dates below are scheduled to have post-game fireworks during the 2019 season:

Saturday, April 27 @ 7pm

Friday, May 10 @ 7pm

Saturday, May 11 @ 7pm

Thursday, May 16 @ 7pm

Saturday, May 18 @ 7pm

Wednesday, May 22 @ 7pm

Thursday, May 30 @ 7pm

Saturday, June 1 @ 7pm

Saturday, June 8 @ 7pm

Thursday, June 20 @ 7pm

Wednesday, June 26 @ 7pm

Thursday, June 27 @ 7pm

Saturday, June 29 @ 7pm

Thursday, July 4 @ 7pm

Saturday, July 6 @ 7pm

Thursday, July 18 @ 7pm

Saturday, July 20 @ 7pm

Thursday, August 1 @ 7pm

Thursday, August 8 @ 7pm

Saturday, August 10 @ 7pm

Saturday, August 31 @ 7pm

Sunday, September 1 @ 7pm

Musical themes for 2019 fireworks shows and other promotions and giveaways will be revealed at a future date. The 2019 season will begin in Erie on Friday, April 5 at UPMC Park. Opening Night at ARM & HAMMER Park will take place on Friday, April 12 against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox). Full and Half Season Ticket plans as well as Group Tickets are on-sale now by phone at 609-394-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from October 1, 2018

2019 Season to Feature 22 Fireworks Shows at ARM & HAMMER Park - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.