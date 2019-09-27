2019 RailRiders Bowl Pits Riverside against Mid Valley

September 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, Pa. - The Mid Valley Spartans will host the Riverside Vikings at PNC Field one week from today in the 2019 RailRiders Bowl, presented by Grimm Construction. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.. on October 4 with a kickoff set for 7. Tickets are $6.00 for adults, $4.00 for students and $10.00 for club level access.

Head coach Dave Rebar has Mid Valley off to a 2-2 start this season with a game at Lackawanna Trail tonight. Riverside is 3-2 for Harry Armstrong and is at home this evening in a non-conference game against Academy of the New Church.

The Vikings topped the Spartans at PNC Field last season by a 21-6 tally. Riverside struck first with a 41-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter from Johnny Gilchrist to Razen Reyes. Quarterback Colin Hazelton's 28 yard run in the second got Mid Valley on the board, but the Spartans missed the extra point to tie the game with 8:03 left in the first half. Just over one minute later, Gilchrist found Reyes again, this time from 19 yard out, and the Vikings took control for good. Gilchrist and Reyes hooked up for a 20 yarder in the third and Riverside would not relent from there.

Gilchrist was 10-21 for 125 yards and three touchdowns with Reyes hauling in four grabs for 88 yards. Kristian Pon had 10 carries for 75 yards to pace the Vikings ground attack. Hazelton was 6-11 for 70 yards and four interceptions. He also had 20 carries for 98 yards and the lone score for Mid Valley.

Tickets are available now at the E-Auto Box Office at PNC Field or you can call 570-969-BALL today.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 27, 2019

2019 RailRiders Bowl Pits Riverside against Mid Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.