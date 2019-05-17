2019 Promotional Schedule Released

JOHNSON CITY - Bobbleheads, theme nights, jerseys, fireworks and unique weekly promotions highlight the Johnson City Cardinals 2019 promotional schedule.

With the season just a little more than a month away, the Johnson City Cardinals are excited to announce their official Promotional Schedule, highlighted by events such as Tacos and Tallboys, All You Can Eat Wednesdays, bobblehead giveaways, and specialty theme nights.

"We are very excited to announce our 2019 promotional schedule to our fans," Added Johnson City Cardinals General Manager Zac Clark. "We have a little bit of everything this season with some old favorites returning, some with a new twist, and some new exciting promotions that we think this community will be really excited about. We have worked really hard to create a promo schedule that we think will give anyone that comes to a game this summer memories that will last a lifetime!"

A Johnson City Cardinals magnet schedule giveaway presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union will kick off the season on Tuesday, June 18th, Wednesday, June 19th, and Thursday, June 20th. Returning to the calendar in 2019 are Dollar Mondays presented by Peggy Ann Bakery, All You Can Eat Wednesdays, Coors Light Thirsty Thursdays, and Sound Off Saturdays presented by Campbell's Morrell Music. New to the weekly promotions for the upcoming season will be Tacos and Tallboys presented by Ole's Guacamoles where fans can enjoy $2 tacos, $2 16-ounce OG Amber Ale by JRH, and $2 16-ounce Coronas.

The Cardinals will have a bobblehead giveaway on Saturday June 29th, where first 750 fans will receive an Andrew Knizner Bobblehead presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union and Senior Benefit Inc. Sunday, June 30th the first 500 Cardinals fans will be able to receive a free powder blue Johnson City Cardinals t-shirt giveaway. Wednesday, July 3rd will be an Independence Day Celebration featuring a huge fireworks extravaganza. July 8th will be Outdoor Night presented by USA Raft and Academy Sports + Outdoors. On July 18th, the Cardinals will help strikeout cancer with Strikeout Cancer Night and a special appearance from Jason Motte.

Saturday, July 20th will feature Margaritaville Night with a specialty island themed night at the ballpark with a post-game concert. On Saturday, July 27th the Cardinals will host a Peppa Pig Night with a special appearance from Peppa Pig presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union.

TVA Credit Union Ballpark will host post-game fireworks shows on June 28thpresented by Washington County Sheriff's Office, July 3rd, July 19th, July 26th, and August 23rdpresented by Marsh Regional Blood Center.

The Johnson City Cardinals will be hosting a HuSTLe hard t-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans on Sunday, July 28th. Friday, August 2nd will be a Steve Spurrier Bobblehead giveaway to the first 750 fans. Saturday, August 3rd the Johnson City Cardinals will honor Johnson City's sesquicentennial celebration with a special 150th anniversary game! The team will give away a Johnson City Cardinals state outline t-shirt to the first 500 fans on Sunday, August 11th.

Friday, August 23rd will be Scout Night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Cardinals will host Star Wars Night on Saturday, August 24th featuring characters roaming the concourse, a light saber giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, specialty jerseys presented by Citi and benefiting United Way of Washington County and much more! The Cardinals will finish off the home campaign with Fan Appreciation Night where the first 1,000 fans will receive a free meal voucher presented by Gordon Food Service and Pepsi.

Single game tickets are set to go on sale on Saturday, May 18th at 10:00 AM EST.

The Cardinals will commence their 2019 home campaign against the Pulaski Yankees on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at jccardinals.com, or by calling the Cardinals Ticket Office at 423-461-4866.

