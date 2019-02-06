2019 Promo Schedule Revealed

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Nine notable celebrities, an Uptown ballpark-record 19 thrilling fireworks shows, four collectible bobblehead giveaways, and Homer The Dragon's 30th Birthday Celebration headline the Charlotte Knights' 2019 promotional schedule. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte will go on sale to the general public in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9th. Two hours later (12:00 p.m. noon), single-game tickets will go on sale online at CharlotteKnights.com and by phone (704-274-8282).

The Knights will embark on their sixth season at BB&T Ballpark with their 2019 home opener slated for 7:04 p.m. on Thursday, April 4th against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays). Opening Weekend is highlighted by a 2019 Magnet Schedule giveaway presented by Sonny's BBQ (Thursday, April 4th to Saturday, April 6th ), the first Friday Night Fireworks show of the season presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 WBT (Friday, April 5th), and Homer The Dragon's 30th Birthday Celebration, which features a Homer The Dragon Bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Sunbelt Rentals (Sunday, April 7th).

Bobblehead collectors will also want to visit the ballpark on three other occasions this season. On Tuesday, May 14th, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Good Knight Charlie Bobblehead as part of the club's 6th Annual Star Wars Knight. On June 9th, the first 2,000 fans will receive an Eloy Jiménez Bobblehead in a Charlotte Caballeros uniform as part of the team's first of three games in the Copa de la Diversión series. The fourth bobblehead giveaway will take place on Jimmy Buffett Night (Saturday, July 27th) with a Matt Parrott "Parrott Head" Bobblehead. Parrott, the team's head groundskeeper, has been awarded the Triple-A Sports Turf Manager of the Year in each of the past two seasons (2017-18).

The opening month of the 2019 campaign will feature two of the team's nine celebrity appearances. Over the course of the year, the 2019 Celeb Series will welcome notable actors from television and film, as well as iconic baseball players to meet fans and sign autographs. The entire series kicks off with an appearance by National Baseball Hall-of-Famer Andre Dawson on Wednesday, April 24th. Just six days later, the Knights will welcome 10-time Gold Glove Award winner Andruw Jones to BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday, April 30th.

As the season heats up, the 2019 Celeb Series blossoms in June as the Knights welcome four celebrities to BB&T Ballpark. WWE Hall-of-Famer and NWA Legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat makes an epic return to Charlotte to meet fans and sign autographs on Wednesday, June 5th. One night later, Alison Becker, who played Shauna Malwae-Tweep on "Parks and Recreation", will meet and greet fans on Thursday, June 6th. On Saturday, June 8th, the Knights will welcome Dwier Brown, who played John Kinsella in "Field of Dreams", for a special meet and greet. Brown's appearance, which will also feature a pre-game catch on the field, will be followed up by a visit from 1986 World Series hero Mookie Wilson on Wednesday, June 19th.

The month of July will be a "blast" with post-game fireworks on six occasions, including the 43rd Annual WBT SkyShow on Thursday, July 4th. The final two full months of the regular season will showcase three of the team's nine celebrity appearances -- Corbin Bernsen (Roger Dorn from "Major League") on Sunday, July 7th, and Tom Guiry (Smalls from "The Sandlot") on Thursday, July 25th. The memorable series will conclude with John O'Hurley (J. Peterman) on Thursday, August 1st as part of a "Seinfeld" Tribute Night.

Additional appearances will occur at the ballpark on Negro League Night (Tuesday, April 9th), Princess Day (Sunday, May 19th), and the first-ever Marvel Super Hero ™ Day (Sunday, July 14th) at BB&T Ballpark. Fans can also expect additional dates and guests to be announced, including the 3rd Annual Women in Baseball Night, and a special 50th Anniversary Tribute to the 1969 Charlotte Hornets Championship Team with Charlotte Hornets throwback jerseys worn on-field and auctioned off to benefit Charlotte Knights Charities.

Staple promotions, including Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 WBT, $1 Hot Dogs presented by Sahlen's, Bark in the Ballpark presented by Williams Subaru, and Sunbelt Sundays presented by Sunbelt Rentals with post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Killingsworth Environmental, will also return in 2019. In addition, six select Saturday games will feature post-game fireworks (June 8th, June 22nd, July 13th, July 27th, August 17th, and August 24th) and all 12 Thursday home games will once again offer $3 domestic drafts, $5 craft drafts, and $1 small sodas for Thirsty Thursday ™.

The full 2019 promotional schedule is listed below:

April

4/4-4/6: Knights Magnet Schedule giveaway to first 7,500 presented by Sonny's BBQ

4/5: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

4/7: Sunbelt Sunday, Homer's Birthday with Homer The Dragon Bobblehead to first 2,000 fans presented by Sunbelt Rentals, Kids Run the Bases presented Killingsworth Environmental

4/8: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Williams Subaru

4/9: 6th Annual Negro League Night

4/10: White Sox Wednesday, Health Fair presented by Atrium Health

4/24: Andre Dawson appearance

4/25: Thirsty Thursday ™

4/26: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Queen City Replica jersey giveaway to first 1,500 kids presented by Atrium Health

4/28: Sunbelt Sunday presented by Sunbelt Rentals and Kids Run the Bases presented by Killingsworth Environmental

4/29: $1 Hot Dogs presented by Sahlen's

4/30: Andruw Jones appearance

May

5/1: Education Day presented by Duke Energy

5/14: Star Wars Knight with Good Knight Charlie Bobblehead giveaway to first 2,000 fans

5/15: White Sox Wednesday

5/16: Thirsty Thursday ™

5/17: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

5/18: 14th Annual Pink Knights with Pink Baseball giveaway to first 2,000 ladies presented by Charlotte Radiology

5/19: Sunbelt Sunday presented by Sunbelt Rentals featuring Princess Day and Girl Scouts Day with Kids Run the Bases presented by Killingsworth Environmental

5/24: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

5/26: Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Sunbelt Sunday presented by Sunbelt Rentals and Kids Run the Bases presented by Killingsworth Environmental

5/27: $1 Hot Dogs presented by Sahlen's

June

6/3: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Williams Subaru

6/4: BB&T Power Bank giveaway to first 2,000 fans presented by BB&T

6/5: Ricky "The Dragon" appearance, White Sox Wednesday

6/6: Tribute to "Parks & Recreation" with Shauna Malwae-Tweep (Alison Becker) appearance & T-Shirt giveaway to first 2,000 fans, Thirsty Thursday ™

6/7: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Scout Sleepover presented by Kellogg's

6/8: Field of Dreams Night with John Kinsella (Dwier Brown) appearance & Pre-Game Catch on the Field, Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

6/9: Eloy Jiménez Bobblehead giveaway to first 2,000 fans, Copa de la Diversión with players wearing Charlotte Caballeros jerseys, Sunbelt Sunday presented by Sunbelt Rentals and Kids Run the Bases presented by Killingsworth Environmental

6/19: Mookie Wilson appearance

6/20: Thirsty Thursday ™

6/21: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Health Fair presented by Atrium Health

6/22: Day/Night Doubleheader with Uptown Chowdown for game one (1:05 PM) / Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT after game two (7:04 PM)

6/26: White Sox Wednesday

6/27: Thirsty Thursday ™, Vs. Cancer Night presented by Great Clips

July

7/4: WBT SkyShow with fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Thirsty Thursday ™

7/5: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

7/7: Major League Night with Roger Dorn (Corbin Bernsen) appearance, Sunbelt Sunday presented by Sunbelt Rentals and Kids Run the Bases presented by Killingsworth Environmental

7/11: Tribute to "Friends" with T-Shirt Giveaway to first 2,000 fans, Thirsty Thursday ™

7/12: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

7/13: Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

7/14: Marvel Super Hero™ Day with appearances from Spider-Man & Black Panther, Sunbelt Sunday presented by Sunbelt Rentals and Kids Run the Bases presented by Killingsworth Environmental

7/23: Copa de la Diversión with players wearing Charlotte Caballeros jerseys, Charlotte Caballeros Lunch Cooler giveaway to first 2,000 fans presented by BB&T

7/24: White Sox Wednesday

7/25: The Sandlot Night with Smalls (Tom Guiry) appearance, Thirsty Thursday ™

7/26: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

7/27: Jimmy Buffett Night with Matt Parrott "Parrott Head" Bobblehead giveaway to first 2,000 fans, Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

7/28: Bark in the Ballpark presented by Williams Subaru, Sunbelt Sunday presented by Sunbelt Rentals and Kids Run the Bases presented by Killingsworth Environmental

August

8/1: Tribute to "Seinfeld" with J. Peterman (John O'Hurley) appearance, T-Shirt giveaway to first 2,000 fans, Thirsty Thursday ™

8/15: Thirsty Thursday ™

8/16: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

8/17: Copa de la Diversión with players wearing Charlotte Caballeros jerseys, Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

8/18: Sunbelt Sunday presented by Sunbelt Rentals and Kids Run the Bases presented by Killingsworth Environmental

8/23: Friday Night Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT

8/24: Fireworks presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 / 99.3 WBT, Mystery Ball Night presented by Hospitality House of Charlotte, Sox Saturday

8/25: Sunbelt Sunday presented by Sunbelt Rentals and Kids Run the Bases presented by Killingsworth Environmental

8/26: National Dog Day with Bark in the Ballpark presented by Williams Subaru and $1 Hot Dogs presented by Sahlen's

8/29: Thirsty Thursday ™

Season memberships, as well as partial season plans for the 2019 season at BB&T Ballpark are on sale now. Single-game tickets for all 70 Knights' home games, as well as all eight games in the Sunbelt Rentals Collegiate Series will go on sale to the general public beginning on Saturday, February 9th at 10:00 a.m. at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office. Online ticket sales will begin at 12 PM that day at CharlotteKnights.com and by phone at 704-274-8282. The BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office will take phone orders from 12 PM to 2 PM on February 9th.

