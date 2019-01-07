2019 Idaho Falls Chukars Coaching Staff Set

Idaho Falls, ID - The Kansas City Royals have announced the 2019 coaching staff for the Idaho Falls Chukars. The Chukars are pleased to announce that manager Omar Ramirez will return to the team, as he enters his eleventh season as a member of the Kansas City Royals organization. Ramirez led the Chukars to their last Pioneer League Championship in 2013.

The Chukars welcome a new pitching coach for 2019, Clayton Mortensen. Mortensen begins his first year of coaching with the Royals organization after retiring as a player last season. He was born in Rexburg, ID and attended Madison High School. He was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2007 amateur draft out of Gonzaga.

Damon Hollins will return to Idaho Falls as a coach and also as an assistant outfield, base running and bunting coordinator.

Hollins was the hitting coach for the Chukars in 2013 and 2014, where he helped the Chukars claim the 2013 Pioneer League Championship. This will be Hollins's tenth season as a member of the Kansas City Royals organization. Rounding out the staff is head athletic trainer Masa Koyanagi, who is entering his twelfth season in the Royals organization.

Idaho Falls President/GM Kevin Greene commented on the 2019 coaching staff: "We are excited to have Omar and Damon back in Idaho Falls for 2019. I am also looking forward to getting to know new pitching coach Clayton Mortensen. With our recent move to the North Division, we look forward to making another playoff run in 2019."

