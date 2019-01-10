2019 Hot Stove Event on January 28th

Rome, GA - The 2019 Hot Stove Gathering will be held at the Forum River Center in downtown Rome on Monday January 28th from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Scheduled guests include the Rome Braves manager Matt Tuiasosopo, hitting coach Bobby Moore, and coach Wigberto Nevarez. In addition to the Rome staff, National League Manager of the Year Brian Snitker along with Atlanta Braves Executive Vice President and General Manager Alex Anthopoulos will also be on hand.

Additional guests include Atlanta Braves Vice President of Baseball Operations and Assistant General Manager Perry Minasian, Director of Player Development Dom Chiti, Manager of Minor League Operations AJ Scola, Assistant Director of Player Development Jonathan Schuerholz, Manager, Minor League Administration Ron Knight, Scouting Coordinator Chris Lionetti, former Rome Braves players Drew Waters and Braeden Schlehuber. More guests potentially announced soon.

"We are excited to again be hosting the 17th annual Rome Braves Hot Stove event at the Forum River Center," says Rome Braves Vice President and General Manager Jim Bishop. "Brent Poplin and his staff at the Forum River Center are always so gracious and the venue serves as a wonderful home for our annual event. The support we receive from the Atlanta Braves staff, the Rome Braves coaching staff and the amazing Rome Braves fan base each year for our Hot Stove is fabulous. We look forward to a fun evening for everyone in attendance."

The annual event, in its 17th year, will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation and the Alternative Baseball Organization. Fans can enjoy an "all you can eat" gourmet ballpark fare dinner including hot dogs, chili dogs, finger foods, and much more. There will be a question and answer opportunity, autograph session, and more. There will be a sports memorabilia silent auction from 5:30pm- 7:00pm.

Tickets are available now and are $20 in advance ($25 at the door) and can be purchased at the Rome Braves ticket office, through the Alternative Baseball Organization and online at romebraves.com. Children's tickets are $15 (12 and under) in advance ($20 at the door). Season ticket holders can take advantage of getting two tickets for $30 if they purchase now. Tickets purchased the day of the event are based on availability.

Special VIP tickets can be purchased that include a cocktail reception, meet and greet with the evening's special guests, and a gift bag. VIP tickets can be purchased for $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets are available at the State Mutual Stadium ticket office and online at RomeBraves.com.

The Rome Braves open the season on April 4th on the road in Kannapolis and return home on April 11th for the home opener against the Greenville Drive at 7 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium.

