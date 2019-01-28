2019 Game Times Announced

January 28, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





?SALEM, VA - The Salem Red Sox announced the game times on Monday for the 2019 season at Haley Toyota Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Games will follow a 7:05 P.M. / 6:05 P.M. / 2:05 P.M. pattern for the majority of the season. Monday-Friday night games will primarily start at 7:05 P.M, including the home opener on Thursday, April 11th against the Frederick Keys.

Nine Saturday games will feature 6:05 P.M. start times while all 11 Sunday matinees will start at 2:00 P.M.

Salem will also play at home during Independence Day weekend for the first time in the Red Sox era. Three games with Down East will all start at 1:05 P.M. starting on Thursday July 4th, through Saturday the 6th.

The Red Sox will host two 11:05 A.M. Wednesday games this season: May 1st versus Carolina and July 24th versus Winston-Salem.

Memorial Day on May 27th is slated for a 1:05 P.M. matinee and will close a series with Winston-Salem. The regular season finale on Labor Day will also feature a 1:05 P.M. first pitch on September 2nd against Carolina.

On Monday July 8th, Salem and Wilmington will play a scheduled day-night doubleheader at 11:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M.

All game times are subject to change. Single game tickets are on sale now on SalemRedSox.com, over the phone at 540-389-3333, and in-person at the Salem Red Sox team offices, which is open 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M. Monday through Thursday and 9:00 A.M. through 12:00 P.M. on Fridays.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.