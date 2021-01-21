2019 FL All Star Signs with Wild Things

January 21, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things have made another 2021 signing official as the team has added former Joliet Slammer and 2019 Frontier League All Star Daren Osby to the roster. Osby was part of Joliet's 2018 championship win over the Wild Things and has a 3.14 ERA in 29 career professional outings, all of which are starts.

Osby pitched two seasons for the Slammers and logged 177.2 innings over the aforementioned 20 appearances. Osby pitched in game one of the 2018 FLCS and logged 6.1 innings of two-run ball. He pitched an inning in the 2019 Frontier League versus Can-Am League All Star Game and put up a zero with one strikeout.

"We have had numerous battles with Daren over the years and have always viewed him as one of the league's best," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "His addition immediately elevates the top of our rotation. The competitiveness he pitches with, the consistency he chases and the aspirations to dominate made him a priority free agent for us."

Osby said he was looking for somewhere to play that could get him to the next level.

"I was very familiar with how Washington ran their organization and I thought it would be a great fit," said Osby. "Tony, Tom [Vaeth] and I all seemed to have the same interest and that was a huge factor in my decision to come be a part of something special."

In 2018, Osby started all 11 of the games he appeared in and was 7-3 with a 3.50 ERA. In 61.2 innings he struck out 54 batters and walked only 19. In two playoff starts, which included the start against the Wild Things, he had no record but logged 12.1 innings and walked only two with a 2.18 ERA.

The success translated to his All Star season in 2019, during which he posted a 2.95 ERA in 18 starts with two complete games. In 116 innings, Osby allowed just 101 hits, fanned 122 and walked 30.

Osby performed well in his outings against Washington. In five career starts against the Wild Things, including the playoff start, Osby was 4-0 and in 36 innings, allowed only 25 hits, six earned runs, three walks and 32 punchouts.

Now, 2021 will be Osby's third season in the Frontier League.

"I've enjoyed the competition in the league. There really is not a bad team in the league. Sure records may say otherwise but that same team can beat you by 10 runs if you're not on your A game," said Osby. "The experience that I now have from my few years in the league will help me tremendously coming over to the Wild Things. I know what to expect when facing different hitters and I can attack each team with a game plan, instead of just going out there and pitching. The success I've had will just keep me poised on the mound. I won't let situations get too big for me. Switching teams is exciting and I hope I can continue having the success I had."

The pro success has come after four years in college, two of which were spent at Walters State Community College and two at Troy University. As a sophomore a Walters State CC, he was 10-2 with 3.14 ERA. At Troy, he was 12-6 in 30 appearances (29 starts). As a senior at Redon High School (Stone Mountain, Georgia) he was 8-0 with a 1.95 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched.

He said he's been working on a lot of different things within his game to make him a better pitcher after not playing in 2020 and that he's been taking care of his body.

Osby would love the chance to get signed into affiliated ball, but said he's a Wild Thing first.

"My only focus is to help the team the best way I can each and every time I have the ball in my hand. It's about winning and I don't know anybody who doesn't like winning," said Osby. "I remember how good the team here was in 2018. I want to help get this organization back to the championship series and hopefully we can win it."

Osby and the rest of the Wild Things will report in May for the 2021 season, the first under newly-minted manager Tom Vaeth.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 21, 2021

2019 FL All Star Signs with Wild Things - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.