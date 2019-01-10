2019 Coaching Staff Announced

PORTLAND, MAINE - The Boston Red Sox have named Joe Oliver the new manager of the Portland Sea Dogs. Oliver replaces Darren Fenster, who was promoted to the Red Sox minor league outfield/baserunning coordinator. In addition, Paul Abbott returns for his second season as the team's pitching coach. Lee May Jr. (hitting coach) and Scott Gallon (trainer) return for their third straight season. Ben Chadwick has been named the new Strength & Conditioning Coach, replacing Chris Messina. A fourth coach will be named at a later date.

Oliver becomes the 14th manager in team history and the eighth as a Red Sox affiliate. The Memphis, Tennessee native begins his sixth year (297-270 All-time) as a minor league manager, all with the Red Sox system. Oliver spent the previous three seasons with the High-A Salem Red Sox (Carolina League), compiling a 223-193 (.536) record, including a playoff berth in 2016. His first two years as a manager was with Short-Season Lowell.

A 12-year major league veteran, Joe made his debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 1989, was a member of the 1990 World Series Champion Reds, and was named the Reds MVP in 1993. He also played with the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and a stint with the Red Sox in 2001.

Abbott begins his second season as the team's pitching coach after spending the three seasons with the Salem Red Sox. He started his career as a minor league pitching coach with the Lowell Spinners from 2011-12 and spent two seasons with the Greenville Drive (2013-14).

The California native pitched in the Major Leagues from 1990-93 and 1998-2004 with the Minnesota Twins (1990-92), Cleveland Indians (1993), Seattle Mariners (1998-2002), Kansas City Royals (2003), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2004) and Philadelphia Phillies (2004).

May Jr. begins his third season in Portland and his fourth in the Red Sox system. May spent the 2016 season as Greenville's (Red Sox Low-A affiliate) hitting coach. He previously served as minor league hitting coordinator in the Mariners organization from 2011-15. Lee played eight minor league seasons from 1986-93. He also coached in the Mets (1999) and Indians (2004-11) organizations. Lee is the son of former Major Leaguer Lee May and nephew of Carlos May.

Gallon begins his third season as Sea Dogs Head Athletic Trainer and his fifth in the Red Sox system.

Chadwick begins his first season at the team's Strength and Conditioning Coach, after spending the last three years in the same position with the Gulf Coast League Red Sox.

The Sea Dogs open the 2019 season on Thursday, April 4th against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) at Hadlock Field. Book your nine inning vacation today at seadogs.com.

