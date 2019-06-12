2019 Bluefield Blue Jays Baseball Camp July 13

June 12, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bluefield Blue Jays News Release





Registration is now open for our 2019 Bluefield Blue Jays Baseball Camp.

Youth (ages 6-13 years old) are invited to our annual Blue Jays Camp here at Bowen Field on the 13th of July. Campers will be working with the players from the Blue Jays from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Lunch will also be provided to all campers.

Please see the link below to access the registration forum and contact us at (304) 324-1326 for any questions or concerns.

http://www.milb.com/documents/3/3/6/308016336/2019_Blue_Jays_Baseball_Camp.pdf

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 12, 2019

2019 Bluefield Blue Jays Baseball Camp July 13 - Bluefield Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.