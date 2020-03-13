2019-2020 Season Updates: Frequently Asked Questions

March 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Have AHL games been paused?

At this time, the AHL has decided to pause games for an indeterminate amount of time. As more information becomes available in the coming weeks, we will communicate with all current ticket holders, business partners and fans.

What is the Roadrunners ticket refund policy?

With the AHL's announcement, Single Game Tickets purchased directly from Ticketmaster will be subject to Ticketmaster's postponement policies. Season Ticket Members and other plan holders will receive credit for all postponed games included in their package. This credit will be applied to rescheduled games when play resumes or the 2020-21 season.

I purchased tickets through a resale site. Will I receive a refund?

All tickets purchased through a resale (e.g. StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster Exchange, etc) will be subject to the refund policy of the ticket marketplace. Please contact their customer service departments for more information.

Does this affect other Roadrunners events?

Effective immediately, all Tucson Roadrunners events will be paused until play resumes for the AHL season. This includes Watch Parties, online or in-person events, among others. Information on new dates and times will be communicated when determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.