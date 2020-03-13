2019-20 Season Update

The Fayetteville Marksmen have taken note of the SPHL's decision to suspend the season as of Thursday, March 12. The Club supports this decision, which is focused on controlling the risk of spreading the virus. We take the health and safety of our fans and spectators seriously, and the same standard applies to our players and employees.

We wish to thank our fans for their support and understanding.

Please see below for answers to some frequently asked questions regarding the League's announcement.

I am a Season Ticket Holder. What should I do?

All tickets remain valid for postponed games. If any games are cancelled, details about refunds and credits will be communicated at that time. Marksmen Season Ticket Holders will receive a communication detailing the new Membership Packages for the 2020-21 season shortly as our staff continue to elevate the Marksmen Season Membership for a fourth straight year.

I have tickets for an upcoming game. What should I do?

Ticket owners are invited to keep their tickets for the games initially slated for March 13, 14, 15, 20, and 21 as well as April 3. Ticket owners will be contacted at a later date with further details, as events unfold. All tickets remain valid for postponed games. If any games are cancelled, details about refunds and credits will be communicated at that time.

We ask that inquires about credits or refunds to wait until more details are finalized regarding our season.

Are Community events and player appearances still going ahead?

At this time, all community events and player appearances have been suspended on a case by case basis.

