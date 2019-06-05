2019-20 K-Wings Home Opener Set for October 19
June 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI.- The Kalamazoo Wings will begin the 2019-20 season Oct. 19 at home against the Cincinnati Cyclones the team announced on Wednesday morning.
The home opener against the Cyclones will drop the puck on the 46th season in K-Wings history. Game time is set for 7:00pm, while the festivities will begin beforehand with Fan Fest.
The full home schedule for the 2019-20 season will be released on Friday.
Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now for the 2019-20 season! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.
