2019-20 K-Wings Home Opener Set for October 19

June 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI.- The Kalamazoo Wings will begin the 2019-20 season Oct. 19 at home against the Cincinnati Cyclones the team announced on Wednesday morning.

The home opener against the Cyclones will drop the puck on the 46th season in K-Wings history. Game time is set for 7:00pm, while the festivities will begin beforehand with Fan Fest.

The full home schedule for the 2019-20 season will be released on Friday.

