2018 Texas League North Division Championship Series

September 4, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





TRAVS OPPONENT FIRST GAME OF SERIES LAST GAME OF SERIES

TULSA DRILLERS WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

BARK IN THE BALLPARK

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT

COLLEGE NIGHT

It's $1 Dog Night! $1 Hot Dogs AND $1 General Admission ticket if you bring your dog! We will have Dizzy's Dog Run on the third base side open, a dog friendly concession stand, seating area, and plenty of water for our four legged friends. Kids and K9's alike can have fun and learn about water conservation at the Water Wise Wednesday water table by the Kids Korner. Watch the Petit Jean Hot Dog Eating Championship Contest in the 7th inning and cheer on a winner! Welcome College students, get $3 off admission at the box office with valid student ID courtesy of SAU/SAU Tech. Also pick up $3 off coupons at participating AT&T locations. Gates at 5:10 p.m. First Pitch at 6:10 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

THIRSTY THURSDAY

Back at DSP, the Travs present Thirsty Thursday! Get $2 Beers, $2 Regular Soft Drinks, $2 Popcorn, $2 Peanuts, $2 Cracker Jacks, and $2 General Admission Tickets at the box office. Also find $3 off coupons in the North Little Rock Times courtesy of Alice 107.7. Gates at 5:10 p.m. First Pitch at 6:10 p.m.

Round Two of the Texas League Championship Series

A victory for the Travelers in the North Division Championship Series will result in additional home games for round two. The first two games of the second round will be at DSP on Tuesday, September 11th at 6:10pm and Wednesday, September 12th at 6:10pm.

LISTEN TO ALL TRAVS GAMES ON WWW.TRAVS.COM OR AM 920

"Extra, Extra, CLICK all about it!"

TICKETS - Buy and print individual game tickets on-line and avoid the line! Buying on-line allows you to pick the best seats in the house for an upcoming game or save money and purchase a 10 or 15 game Mini-Plan! Click here to buy tickets...

TRAVS GEAR - Shop On-line for the newest and coolest Travs gear shipped directly to your house! You can also visit the Travelers Crossing Gift Shop during any home game on the third base side OR Monday thru Friday 9am-5pm at Dickey-Stephens Park during non-game days. We're always ready to gear up a Travs fan! Click here to shop on-line...

SUITE LIFE - Dickey-Stephens Park is the perfect place to host a group outing, company picnic, or family reunion. With dozens of options for food and drinks, private picnic areas, and Luxury Suite rentals available the Travs group sales department can customize a fun and memorable experience! Email our Director of Group Sales or Click here to see group options...

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.