2018 San Jose Giants Season in Review

The Giants finished the season with a 59-81 overall record. It marked the second consecutive year that San Jose owned the worst record in the California League (62-78 in 2017). Prior to last season, the Giants posted the worst record in the league only once in their first 29 years (1997). For the first time in team history, San Jose finished with a sub-.500 overall record for a third consecutive season. The Giants' 81 losses this year were the third-most in club history (53-87 in 2000, 58-82 in 2003).

Inside The Record

San Jose went 34-36 in the first half (10 GB) before a 25-45 record in the second half (8 GB). The Giants were a season-high seven games above .500 on May 13 (22-15), but then went just 37-66 (.359) for the remainder of the year. San Jose was 20-40 (.333) from July 1 through the end of the season. The Giants notched winning records against two out of seven California League opponents (15-14 vs. Visalia and 8-5 vs. Lancaster - both playoff teams). San Jose went 31-39 at home and 28-42 on the road - both league-worst marks. The Giants were just 14-29 in their last 43 home games dating back to June 2 (after starting the season 17-10 at home).

No Playoffs

The Giants missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2002-03. Prior to the current two-year drought (2017-18), San Jose reached the playoffs 12 times in 13 seasons from 2004-2016.

At The Plate

The Giants finished the season ranked last in the eight-team California League in batting average (.248) and seventh in runs scored (4.3 per game). San Jose's 119 home runs led all North Division clubs and ranked third in the league. It was the seventh-most home runs in San Jose Giants history. The Giants set a team record for strikeouts this year (1,346 - previous record was 1,275 established last season). San Jose's .312 on-base percentage was second-lowest in team history. The Giants stole 132 bases this year - third-most in the league and their second-highest team total since 2010 (137 SB in 2014).

On The Mound

San Jose's 4.49 team ERA this season ranked sixth in the California League and was the sixth-worst mark in the 31-year history of the club. The Giants were sixth in the league in strikeouts (1,192) and also issued the second-most walks in the league (548). San Jose had nine shutouts this year. Giants starting pitchers had a 4.46 ERA this season compared to a 4.53 ERA for the bullpen. San Jose's 26 blown saves led the league.

In The Field

The Giants committed a league-high 159 errors this season.

Team Awards

San Jose's 2018 team awards: Jalen Miller (MVP), Logan Webb (Pitcher of the Year), Wander Franco & Heath Quinn (co-Offensive Players of the Year), Bryce Johnson (Defensive Player of the Year), Patrick Ruotolo & Nolan Riggs (co-Relief Pitchers of the Year) and Dylan Rheault (Good Guy Award).

Late Innings

The Giants led the league in victories when trailing after seven innings (9). San Jose's five victories when trailing after eight innings also led the league. Conversely, the Giants were tops in the league with 14 losses when leading after six innings.

Walk-Off Winners

The Giants posted eight walk-off wins at Municipal Stadium this season, five of which came during a stretch from April 14-25. San Jose hit three walk-off home runs this year: Jalen Miller and Gio Brusa in back-to-back games on April 14-15 respectively and a grand slam from Johneshwy Fargas on September 1.

Total Players

69 players suited up for the San Jose Giants during the 2018 season (25 position players and 44 pitchers). Among the 69 total players, six were San Francisco Giants on major league rehab assignments: Madison Bumgarner, Alen Hanson, Joe Panik, Jeff Samardzija, Will Smith and Hunter Strickland.

Streaks

San Jose's longest win streak of the season was four games (April 13-16, April 20-23, August 18-22). The Giants' longest losing streak was an eight-game slide from July 1-8.

Extra, Extra

San Jose's 13 extra-inning games this year were tied for the league lead. The Giants posted a 7-6 record in extras. San Jose won their first five extra-inning game of the season (lost six of their final eight).

Month-By-Month

San Jose's best month of the season was April (15-10). The Giants tied for the second-best April record in the league this year. It was San Jose's first winning month since May 2016. The Giants then went 14-15 in May, 10-16 in June, 8-21 in July, 10-18 in August and 2-1 in September.

Home Attendance

San Jose finished with a final home attendance total of 147,668 (2,110 fans per game average). The Giants had four sellouts among their 70 home dates. San Jose's largest crowd of the season at Municipal Stadium was on July 4 (4,262).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

* Melvin Adon, RHP (16 G, 15 GS, 2-5, 4.87 ERA) - Regularly hit 100+ MPH as a member of the Giants starting rotation and was rated as having the "Best Fastball" in the California League this season in Baseball America's "Best Tools" edition. Struck out 71 batters in 77 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer in nine of 15 starts. Missed the final two months of the season with an oblique injury.

* Gio Brusa, 1B (.238 AVG, 19 HR, 70 RBI) - Made the transition from left field to first base this season. Led the team in home runs and RBI's. Ranked tied for fifth in the league in homers. Hit 36 career home runs with the SJ Giants over the last two seasons, which ranks tied for fourth in team-history and are the most ever by a switch-hitter.

* Sandro Cabrera, LHP (34 G, 9 GS, 6-5, 4.88 ERA) - Named to the midseason California League All-Star team (3.49 ERA in first half). Tied for the team lead with six wins and was tops on the staff with 101 1/3 innings. Pitched as both a starter and reliever.

* Sam Coonrod, RHP (6 G, 0-0, 5.68 ERA) - Joined the Giants in mid-August as he came back from Tommy John surgery. Struck out 13 batters in 6 1/3 innings. Became one of the top pitching prospects in the system after his All-Star season with San Jose in 2016.

* Sandro Fabian, OF (.200 AVG, 10 HR, 35 RBI) - Youngest player on San Jose's team this season (20 years old). Entered the year ranked as a top 10 prospect in the system, but hit just .200 in 112 games. Served as the club's primary right fielder. One of six players to reach double-digit home run totals.

* Johneshwy Fargas, OF (.288 AVG, 8 HR, 32 RBI) - Led the league with 47 stolen bases and also established a new career-high with eight home runs. Saw a nearly 100-point improvement in his batting average this year (hit .194 with SJ in '17). Was a midseason California League All-Star.

* Wander Franco, 3B (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 65 RBI) - Was second in the league in doubles (39) and sixth in hits (143). 39 doubles were fifth-most in a single-season in SJ Giants history. Earned midseason California League All-Star honors in his first year in the Giants organization (was in Royals system from 2012-17). Led San Jose with 124 games played.

* Ian Gardeck, RHP (4 G, 0-0, 2.25 ERA) - Returned to the mound late this season after having not pitched since the 2015 California League playoffs. Underwent two Tommy John surgeries in 2016 and 2017. Made four relief appearances with San Jose before earning a promotion to Double-A Richmond.

* John Gavin, LHP (6 GS, 1-2, 5.60 ERA) - San Jose native was a late-season addition to the Giants roster after an All-Star campaign with Class-A Augusta. Struck out 28 batters over 27 1/3 innings in his six starts. 139 strikeouts overall this season ranked second in the Giants minor league system.

* Jacob Heyward, OF (.258 AVG, 12 HR, 47 RBI) - Finished third on the team in doubles (26) and fourth in home runs (12). 61 walks ranked second in the California League. Hit .280 from July 1 through the end of the season.

* Bryce Johnson, OF (.249 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI) - Primary center fielder earned San Jose's Defensive Player of the Year award. Was fourth in the league with 31 stolen bases. Was 20-for-21 in stolen base attempts after the All-Star break. Led the team with six triples.

* Mac Marshall, LHP (19 G, 18 GS, 0-6, 5.43 ERA) - Struck out 64 batters in 56 1/3 innings while holding the opposition to a .227 batting average. Was on a season-inning limit after pitching in just two games in 2017 due to an elbow injury. Endured three DL stints this year.

* Conner Menez, LHP (11 GS, 2-5, 4.83 ERA) - One of San Jose's top starting pitchers during the first half before a mid-June promotion to Double-A. Struck out 70 batters in 50 1/3 innings. Finished the season with 171 strikeouts to lead all Giants minor leaguers.

* Jalen Miller, 2B (.276 AVG, 14 HR, 62 RBI) - Was the only San Jose player named to both the midseason and postseason California League All-Star teams. Also honored as the club's MVP. Ranked in the top 10 in the league in doubles (35, 4th), runs scored (73, 8th) and hits (141, 9th). 14 home runs was more than twice his previous career-high (6 HR). Saw a significant improvement in his batting average from a season ago in San Jose (.227).

* DJ Myers, RHP (24 G, 9 GS, 6-4, 4.86 ERA) - Pitched as both a starter and reliever with the Giants. Tied for the team lead in wins (6) and was also tops with 94 strikeouts. Had a 2.86 ERA in six August starts.

* Heath Quinn, OF (.300 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI) - Top prospect outfielder had a standout year in San Jose. .300 batting average led the team and ranked sixth in the California League. Was also sixth in the league in OPS (.861). Had 24 doubles and 14 home runs in 96 games. Hit .405 against left-handed pitching.

* Dylan Rheault, RHP (25 G, 2-3, 2.43 ERA, 3 SV) - 2017 California League All-Star returned to San Jose and was one of the club's top relievers throughout the first half. Earned a midseason promotion to Double-A, but missed most of the second half due to a concussion before returning to action with the Giants in late-August.

* Nolan Riggs, RHP (41 G, 5-5, 4.08 ERA, 6 SV) - San Jose's co-Relief Pitcher of the Year was second on the team with 41 appearances. Struck out 73 batters in 64 innings and limited the opposition to a .229 batting average. Went 107 innings without allowing a home run from August 2016 to May 2018.

* Frank Rubio, RHP (24 G, 2-2, 5.52 ERA, 9 SV) - Joined the Giants from Augusta in June and was one of the club's top relievers throughout the second half. Led the team with nine saves (in 11 opportunities). 19 saves between San Jose and Augusta this season led the SF Giants minor league system.

* Patrick Ruotolo, RHP (14 G, 3-0, 1.47 ERA, 6 SV) - Shared the team's Relief Pitcher of the Year award despite spending only the first six weeks of the season in San Jose. Was 6-for-6 in save chances and struck out 26 batters in 18 1/3 innings with just three earned runs allowed before a promotion to Double-A.

* Carlos Sano, RHP (20 G, 12 GS, 5-5, 3.81 ERA) - Emerged as one of San Jose's top starting pitchers in the second half. Fashioned a 3.32 ERA as a starter (12 GS). Allowed two earned runs or fewer in nine out of his 12 starts. Struck out 85 batters in 87 1/3 innings with the Giants.

* Brandon Van Horn, SS (.211 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI) - Named the "Best Defensive Shortstop" in the California League this season in Baseball America's "Best Tools" edition. Smacked a career-high 10 home runs.

* Raffi Vizcaino, RHP (17 G, 16 GS, 5-5, 4.65 ERA) - Averaged over a strikeout per inning pitched as a member of the starting rotation (85 SO in 79 1/3 IP) before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury in July.

* Logan Webb, RHP (21 G, 20 GS, 1-3, 1.82 ERA) - Became one of the top starting pitching prospects in the system after his stellar year in San Jose. Named a midseason California League All-Star and was honored as the club's Pitcher of the Year. Was on a strict season-inning limit after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016. Fashioned a sub-2 ERA and averaged a strikeout per inning (74 SO in 74 IP) before a late-July promotion to Double-A.

* Matt Winn, C (.233 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI) - Was the club's primary catcher for the majority of the season. Received an early-August promotion to Double-A.

TOP 10 2018 SAN JOSE GIANTS GAMES

(listed in chronological order)

April 11 at Lancaster (18-6 win)

An historical night at The Hangar in Lancaster as teammates Gio Brusa and Jalen Miller both hit for the cycle in a 18-6 Giants victory. Brusa (4-for-6, 6 RBI's) completed his cycle with an eighth-inning triple while Miller (5-for-7, 4 RBI's) achieved his cycle with a triple in the top of the ninth. No other players in the California League hit for the cycle in 2018. It was San Jose's first cycle since Thomas Neal in 2009. The Giants finished the contest with 25 hits - one off their single-game team record.

April 14 vs. Stockton (8-7 win in 11 innings)

The first of five April walk-off wins for the Giants. Gio Brusa tied with the game with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. After Stockton scored once in the top of the 11th to reclaim the lead, Jalen Miller blasted a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the inning for the dramatic win.

April 15 vs. Stockton (5-4 win in 10 innings)

One day later and another extra-inning walk-off home run. The Giants again battled back as a two-run bottom of the ninth forced extras. After the Ports went ahead with a run in the top of the 10th, Gio Brusa stepped to the plate with San Jose down to their last out in the bottom of the frame and connected for a game-winning two-run home run.

April 16 at Visalia (4-2 win in 10 innings)

The Giants played their third straight extra-inning game and secured their third consecutive win. San Jose battled with host Visalia to a 1-1 tie through nine innings before the Giants pushed across three runs in the top of the 10th as Brandon Van Horn delivered the go-ahead RBI single. Logan Webb then stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th to secure the victory in his only relief appearance of the season.

April 20 vs. Modesto (9-8 win)

San Jose's April Muni magic continued with their largest ninth-inning comeback of the season. The Giants scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth for a stunning 9-8 win over Modesto. Frandy De La Rosa, Wander Franco and Brandon Van Horn produced ninth-inning RBI singles before a bases loaded hit by pitch of Bryce Johnson won the game.

May 4 at Lancaster (7-6 win in 10 innings)

The Giants improved to 5-0 in extra-inning games with an exciting series-opening victory in Lancaster. A back-and-forth battle throughout saw San Jose tie the game with a run in the eighth before Wander Franco led off the top of the 10th with a go-ahead two-run home run. The JetHawks scored once in the bottom of the inning, but Patrick Ruotolo slammed the door for the victory.

May 31 vs. Visalia (5-2 win)

Three rehabbing San Francisco Giants keyed a 5-2 San Jose victory the final day of May. Madison Bumgarner was on the mound and dazzled the Municipal Stadium crowd with seven strikeouts and just two hits and one run allowed over 4 2/3 innings. At the plate, Joe Panik knocked out two hits, including an RBI double. Alen Hanson opened the scoring with a first-inning two-run home run.

June 10 at Modesto (16-5 win)

Gio Brusa tied a San Jose Giants single-game record with three home runs in a blowout win in Modesto. Brusa hit a solo homer in the second, a two-run home run in the eighth and then completed his standout afternoon with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth. Brusa became the fourth player in the 31-year history of the team to hit three home runs in a game (Adam Witter 2007, Hector Sanchez 2011, Dillon Dobson 2017).

August 22 vs. Visalia (13-3 win)

The Giants clinched their first series win at Visalia's Recreation Park in five years with a convincing late-August victory. Gio Brusa's three-RBI double highlighted a five-run top of the fifth for San Jose. The Giants then broke the game open when Heath Quinn hit an eighth-inning grand slam (SJ's first grand slam of the year). John Gavin picked-up the win on the mound. The Giants had endured 20 straight winless series' at Rec Park dating back to 2013.

September 1 vs. Modesto (9-8 win)

With the Giants trailing by three runs in the bottom of the ninth and down to their final strike, Johneshwy Fargas hit a grand slam for an incredible 9-8 San Jose victory. The Giants rallied from a five-run deficit in the contest. Down 8-5 in the bottom of the ninth, Jalen Miller doubled with one out before a Bryce Johnson two-out single and a walk to Kelvin Beltre loaded the bases. Fargas then on a 1-2 pitch hit a walk-off grand slam down the left field line sending Municipal Stadium into a frenzy. The late-season loss for Modesto eliminated the Nuts from playoff contention.

A LOOK TO 2019

The 32nd season of San Jose Giants baseball begins on Thursday, April 4 in Visalia. San Jose's home opener at Municipal Stadium is scheduled for Thursday, April 11 against the Rawhide. A full 2019 schedule can be found on sjgiants.com.

The Inland Empire 66ers will host the 2019 California League All-Star Game on Tuesday, June 18.

Be sure to visit sjgiants.com and the "Inside the San Jose Giants" blog throughout the offseason for all the latest team news, podcasts and 2019 roster projections.

