2018 M-Braves Playoff Tickets on Sale Friday at 10:00 AM

PEARL, MS -- Tickets for all possible 2018 Southern League playoff games at Trustmark Park will go on sale Friday, Aug, 31 at 10:00 am. Fans may call 888-BRAVES4, visit mississippibraves.com or stop by the Trustmark Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm to purchase their tickets. The Mississippi Braves are currently 1.5 games back in the Southern League South Division race for the second-half title and 3.0 games back in the wild-card race with six games to play in the regular season. If the M-Braves make the playoffs, they will host a minimum of one game and a maximum of six games at Trustmark Park.

Ticket prices for post-season games are as follows:

Section Advance Price Day of Game Price

Club Level $25 $27

Home Plate Level $16 $18

Field Level $9 $11

GA/Berm Seating $6 $9

If any or all games are not played at Trustmark Park, purchased tickets will be refunded or credited towards 2019 season tickets.

The Southern League Division Series and the BC Powder Championship Series are both best-of-five-game series. The Biloxi Shuckers, first half division champs, will host the first two games of the South Division Series, September 5 and 6 at MGM Park. Game three of the series would be on Friday, September 7 at Trustmark Park. If necessary, the M-Braves could host games four and five, September 8 and 9.

2018 Playoff Schedule:

Division Series

If M-Braves win Second Half

Sept. 5 - Game 1 at Biloxi

Sept. 6 - Game 2 at Biloxi

Sept. 7 - Game 3 at Pearl

Sept. 8 - Game 4 at Pearl (if necessary)

Sept. 9 - Game 5 at Pearl (if necessary)

If M-Braves are the Wildcard (second-best overall record)

Sept. 5 - Game 1 at Biloxi

Sept. 6 - Game 2 at Biloxi

Sept. 7 - Game 3 at Pearl

Sept. 8 - Game 4 at Biloxi (if necessary)

Sept. 9 - Game 5 at Biloxi (if necessary)

BC Powder Championship Series

*There will be an off day between the completion of the last division series game and the start of the Championship Series*

TBD - Game 1 at North Champion

TBD - Game 2 at North Champion

TBD - Game 3 at Pearl

TBD - Game 4 at Pearl (if necessary)

TBD - Game 5 at Pearl (if necessary).

The winner of the South Division Series will face the winner of the North Division Series to determine the 2018 Southern League Champion. The 2018 Southern League Championship Series is presented by BC Powder. The M-Braves have appeared in the Southern League playoffs four times, including a runner-up finish in 2016. The M-Braves claimed the 2008 Southern League Championship. Mississippi also appeared in the 2007 and 2013 South Division Series. The 2018 M-Braves have put themselves in playoff contention by going 31-22 since July 1, the third-best record in the Southern League over that span.

The M-Braves will open a six-game series in five days on the road in Jacksonville beginning on Thursday. The series will open with a doubleheader, followed by a single game on Friday, another doubleheader on Saturday, off day on Sunday and the series and season finale on Monday afternoon. Pensacola will play their final series at Tennessee and Biloxi will play host to Birmingham. First pitch of game one on Thursday is set for 4:05 pm CT with coverage beginning at 4:00 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, and MiLB.TV.

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves and will open their 14th season on Thursday, April 5 against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. Since the inaugural 2005 season, 140 M-Braves have gone on to Major League Baseball. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

