2018 International League Award Nominees Recognized

September 27, 2018 - International League (IL) News Release





Today the International League proudly announced the individual and teams selected to represent the League as official nominees for Minor League Baseball's annual awards in 2018. Those selected by MiLB as award recipients will be honored during the 2018 Baseball Winter Meetings being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 9-12.

JOHN H. JOHNSON PRESIDENT'S AWARD NOMINEE - Columbus Clippers Considered to be MiLB's most prestigious award, the President's Award honors the complete baseball franchise -- based on stability, contributions to the league, contributions to baseball in the community, and promotion of the game. The Columbus Clippers celebrated the tenth season at Huntington Park in 2018 and became the first club to host both the Triple-A All-Star and National Championship games in the same year. IL President Randy Mobley said, "While the team on the field missed the playoffs by an eyelash, the Columbus front office had a hall of fame season. In front of a stadium full of fans and national television audiences on MLB Network and NBCSN the Clippers showcased all that is right with Minor League Baseball. This franchise has been the model for stability and success during its 40+ years of operation. In 2018 its leader, President/General Manager Ken Schnacke was recognized by his peers with induction into the International League Hall of Fame and selection as the League's Executive-of-the Year." Columbus received the President's Award once previously, in 1995.

LARRY MACPHAIL AWARD NOMINEE - Lehigh Valley IronPigs The Larry MacPhail Award symbolizes the top promotional effort in Minor League Baseball. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs lived up to their reputation as having one of the industry's most creative promotional schedules. The jam-packed calendar in 2018 kicked off with an opening night party and concluded with a dazzling balancing act from The Amazing Tyler. In between fans enjoyed giveaways, theme nights, visits from the Phillie Phanatic, a 22 fireworks shows. "Creativity and the ability to keep the ballpark experience fresh has been on display at Coca-Cola Park each and every year of the IronPigs eleven seasons in the League," said Mobley. "2018 was no different highlighted by the club's national attention-getting effort to have LeBron James follow in Michael Jordan's footsteps and sign a minor league baseball contract. #LVWantsLeBron Night was a huge hit. The Lehigh Valley community continues to respond as the team was once again among the MiLB elite in attendance."

RAWLINGS WOMAN EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Julie Clark, Charlotte Knights The Rawlings Award honors an outstanding woman executive from either Major League or Minor League Baseball. The International League nominee in 2018 is Charlotte Knights Director of Special Projects Julie Clark. Julie oversees a long list of activities at BB&T Ballpark, which welcomed more fans than any other in Minor League Baseball in 2018. "Julie Clark is a jack-of-all-trades, problem solver and general go to lady in the Knights front office," Mobley said. "In this her 12th season with the team Julie was featured during the team's annual "Pink Out Night" as a breast cancer survivor. Julie is a stabilizing and encouraging force in the Knights' front office during the course of the long and arduous baseball season."

JOHN H. MOSS COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD NOMINEE - Rochester Red Wings The John Henry Moss Community Service Award is presented to a Minor League club for their ongoing commitment to charitable service and their support and leadership within the community and the baseball industry. Community is the team's middle name in Rochester, where over eight thousand community members came together in 1957 to form Rochester Community Baseball and keep the Red Wings in Rochester. The team has continually developed partnerships with local socially concerned organizations, lending support in a variety of formats such as programs, promotions, awareness events, charitable contributions, appearances, volunteer service. "All Minor League Baseball teams are involved in their community in many positive ways, but the front office of the Red Wings takes this to another level entirely," said Mobley. "From the very first person on the organizational chart to the very last, all are involved in multiple community organizations and many serve in multiple leadership positions. The breadth and depth of the commitment by this staff to "do good" in the community is not only commendable, but truly inspiring. The Red Wings front office is a wonderful example for us all."

CHARLES K. MURPHY PATRIOT AWARD NOMINEE - Norfolk Tides The Charles K. Murphy Patriot award is presented to a team or individual in Minor League Baseball for outstanding support of the United States Armed Forces and veterans, both at the ballpark and in the community. There is no doubt that the military is an integral part of the Hampton Roads community. In addition to military ticket discounts, the Tides host Military Nights honoring the Armed Forces, the Marine Corps, the Navy, the Coast Guard and the Air Force. Harbor Park also plays host to several reenlistment ceremonies each season. "The Tides and the various branches of the military with a presence in the Tidewater region are so intertwined that you cannot attend a baseball game at Harbor Park without seeing or hearing something that pays tribute to members of our military," said Mobley. "I commend this organization for having as one of its core values to continually honor the military community that so significantly comprises the populous of the area."

