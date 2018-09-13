2018 Gulf Coast League All-Star Team Named

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Gulf Coast League today announced its 2018 All-Star Team, Most Valuable Player and Manager of the Year.

The Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays each had three players named to the 12-man All-Star squad, which features six teenagers and players from four different countries.

Cardinals outfielder Andrew Warner was named the league's Most Valuable Player. In 31 games, Warner batted .342 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs, and 27 RBI before a July 31 promotion to Johnson City. The Cardinals selected Warner in the 40th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri.

Cardinals manager Erick Almonte was named Manager of the Year after guiding the Cardinals to a league-best 40-16 mark in his first full season as a manager. Almonte played professionally for 17 years before serving as the Cardinals hitting coach in the Dominican Summer League for three years (2014-16) and the hitting coach for the Palm Beach Cardinals in 2017 before being named manager of the GCL Cardinals on July 31, 2017. Almonte now has a career record of 53-29 (.646).

The Gulf Coast League Tigers topped the Gulf Coast League Cardinals two games to one to win the Gulf Coast League championship on Aug. 29.

2018 GULF COAST LEAGUE ALL-STAR TEAM

Pos. Name Age Organization Birthplace

1B Russ Olive 22 Tampa Bay Chelmsford, MA

2B Nicolas Torres 18 Philadelphia Puerto Cabello, Venezuela

3B Kaleo Johnson 22 Tampa Bay Alameda, CA

SS Luis Garcia 17 Philadelphia San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

C Juan Aparicio 18 Philadelphia Maracaibo, Venezuela

DH Andrew Warner 22 St. Louis Lee's Summit, MO

OF Juan Carlos Abreu 21 Boston Altamonte Springs, FL

OF Antonio Cabello 17 New York (AL) Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela

OF Jack Herman 18 Pittsburgh Voorhees, NJ

RHP Brian Pirela 20 St. Louis Zulia, Venezuela

LHP Jose Lopez 19 Tampa Bay Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

RP Edgar Escobar 21 St. Louis Ciudad Habana, Cuba

About the Gulf Coast League

Founded in 1964, the Gulf Coast League has operated rookie-level teams in Minor League Baseball throughout the central area of Florida for more than 50 years. The Minor League Baseball office, located in St. Petersburg, Florida, assumed league operations in 2010. The league consists of 18 teams from 15 Major League Baseball affiliates. For more information, visit milb.com

