2018 FHL Commissioner Cup Series Schedule Set

Syracuse, NY - The 2018 FHL Commissioner Cup Championship schedule was officially finalized today. There was a change from the original schedule that was announced previously because of availability of ice in Watertown.

The new schedule for the Commissioner Cup series between the Port Huron Prowlers and the Watertown Wolves will be the following:

Game 1 - Friday, April 20 - Watertown at Port Huron - 7:30 EDT

Game 2 - Saturday, April 21 - Watertown at Port Huron - 7:30 EDT

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 24 - Port Huron at Watertown - 6:30 EDT

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 25 - Port Huron at Watertown - 6:30 EDT (if necessary)

Game 5 - Saturday, April 28 - Watertown at Port Huron - 7:30 EDT (if necessary)

For ticket information regarding the Commissioner Cup Championship series please contact the individual teams for more information.

