2018 Championship Series Preview - Ducks vs. Skeeters

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks are Liberty Division Champions yet again, topping the Somerset Patriots in the Liberty Division Championship Series for the third consecutive season. That makes it six Liberty Division titles for the Ducks in the past eight seasons after a 3-2 series win this past week. Long Island will now meet the Sugar Land Skeeters in the Atlantic League Championship Series after the Skeeters also completed a five-game series win over the Lancaster Barnstormers, capped off by an extra-inning walk-off grand slam from Tony Thomas on Sunday.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game One Tue., September 25 Ducks at Skeeters 8:05 p.m. EDT Constellation Field

Game Two Wed., September 26 Ducks at Skeeters 8:05 p.m. EDT Constellation Field

Game Three Fri., September 28 Skeeters at Ducks 6:35 p.m. EDT Bethpage Ballpark

Game Four* Sat., September 29 Skeeters at Ducks 6:35 p.m. EDT Bethpage Ballpark

Game Five* Sun., September 30 Skeeters at Ducks 5:05 p.m. EDT Bethpage Ballpark

*If Necessary

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

2018 marks the second time the Ducks and Skeeters will face off in the Atlantic League postseason. The first and only occurrence came two seasons ago when Sugar Land swept Long Island in three games during the 2016 Atlantic League Championship Series. The league title was the first in Skeeters history, coming in their second-ever Championship Series appearance (2014 was their first). The Skeeters also hosted the first two games of that series, winning both by scores of 7-1 and 2-0. Sugar Land then rallied for a 5-3 win in Game Three on Long Island.

During the regular season, the Ducks and Skeeters have met 137 times, with the Ducks owning 69-68 advantage. The Skeeters have a 41-28 lead in games played at Constellation Field, while the Ducks hold a 41-27 edge at Bethpage Ballpark. Long Island won the 2018 series by a margin of 10-8, taking five of nine games both at home and on the road. The Ducks trailed the season series against the Skeeters 6-3 after the first half but stormed back to earn wins in seven of their nine meetings in the second half. The regular season closed for both teams with a six-game series in Texas, where the Flock won four of six games. Both teams clinched Second Half Division Championships during the series.

ROSTERS

Below are the active Atlantic League Championship Series rosters for the Long Island Ducks and Sugar Land Skeeters (players listed alphabetically by position):

Long Island Ducks Sugar Land Skeeters

PITCHERS PITCHERS

Fernando Abad (LHP) Dallas Beeler (RHP)

Lorenzo Barcelo (RHP) Jorge De Leon (RHP)

Jose Cuas (RHP) Casey Harman (LHP)

Jake Fisher (LHP) Mark Haynes (RHP)

Taylor Grover (RHP) Lucas Irvine (RHP)

Matt Larkins (RHP) Yasutomo Kubo (RHP)

Thomas Nicoll (RHP) Derrick Loop (LHP)

Dennis O'Grady (RHP) Jean Machi (RHP)

Chris Pike (RHP) Michael Mariot (RHP)

Carlos Pimentel (RHP) Dan Runzler (LHP)

Francisco Rodriguez (RHP) James Russell (LHP)

Hector Silvestre (LHP) Konner Wade (RHP)

Ashur Tolliver (LHP) Matt West (RHP)

Alex Wimmers (RHP)

CATCHERS CATCHERS

Ramon Cabrera Albert Cordero

Dioner Navarro Derek Norris

INFIELDERS INFIELDERS

Steve Longo Javier Betancourt

Dan Lyons Matt Chavez

Cody Puckett Luke Dykstra

Jordany Valdespin Alvaro Rondon

David Washington Juan Silverio

OUTFIELDERS OUTFIELDERS

Daniel Fields Barrett Barnes

Lew Ford Anthony Giansanti

Robert Garcia Denis Phipps

Rubi Silva Tony Thomas

Miles Williams

COACHES COACHES

Kevin Baez - Manager Pete Incaviglia - Manager

John Brownell - Pitching Coach Lincoln "Juice" Gumbs - Hitting/3rd Base Coach

Lew Ford - Hitting Coach Cory Domel - Pitching Coach

Bud Harrelson - Coach Jeff Allen - Bullpen Coach

PITCHING MATCHUPS

The following are the probable pitching matchups for the Atlantic League Championship Series (statistics provided are 2018 records and ERA in Atlantic League play followed by 2018 postseason records):

Game One

Ducks: LHP Jake Fisher (8-7, 3.92 ERA; 1-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Skeeters: LHP James Russell (8-4, 2.36 ERA; 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game Two

Ducks: RHP Matt Larkins (7-5, 4.56 ERA; 1-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. Skeeters: TBA

Game Three

Skeeters: TBA vs. Ducks: RHP Lorenzo Barcelo (2-1, 4.20 ERA; 0-1, 7.50 ERA)

Game Four

Skeeters: TBA vs. Ducks: RHP Dennis O'Grady (6-4, 3.82 ERA; 0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Game Five

Skeeters: LHP James Russell (8-4, 2.36 ERA; 1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Ducks: LHP Jake Fisher (8-7, 3.92 ERA, 1-0, 1.29 ERA)

FOLLOW ALONG

Those unable to make it out to the ballpark can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks' official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Fans can follow a pitch-by-pitch account of each game via Pointstreak's Game Live application.

PROMOTION AND TICKET LINKS

Game Three of the series at Bethpage Ballpark will feature a giveaway of Ducks Thundersticks to the first 1,000 fans.

Tickets to all Ducks home postseason games are available by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

Those wishing to attend Games One and Two at Constellation Field can purchase tickets by calling (281) 240-4487 or visiting www.sugarlandskeeters.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

