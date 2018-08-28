2018 Appalachian League Playoff Schedule Set

REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. - The Appalachian League today announced the schedule for the Divisional Round of the 2018 league playoffs. The 2018 Appalachian League regular season concludes tomorrow and playoffs begin Friday, August 31.

In accordance with Appalachian League Playoff procedures, each series will be a best-of-three, with the winners meeting in the League Championship Series. The top seed in each division will host games two and three (if necessary), while the second seed will host the first contest.

East Division Semifinal

The East Division series will feature a Mercer Cup rematch between the Princeton Rays and Bluefield Blue Jays. Princeton will have home-field advantage after clinching the East Division regular season title. The Rays are 8-3 against the Blue Jays this season.

Game 1: Friday, August 31 at 5:30pm in Bluefield

Game 2: Saturday, September 1 at 7pm in Princeton

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, September 2 at 5pm in Princeton

West Division Semifinal

The defending Appalachian League Champions, the Elizabethton Twins, are the top seed in the West after winning the West Division regular season title for the second straight year. They will face the Kingsport Mets, who return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Twins hold a slight 5-4 series advantage over the Mets in 2018.

Game 1: Friday, August 31 at 6:30pm in Kingsport

Game 2: Saturday, September 1 at 6pm in Elizabethton

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, September 2 at 6pm in Elizabethton

The West has home field advantage for the 2018 League Championship Series, as the advantage alternates between divisions each year. The schedule for the Championship Series will be released at the conclusion of the Divisional round.

For more information about the 2018 Appalachian League playoffs and the league playoff procedures, visit appyleague.com. Fans can follow each game of the playoffs on the MiLB First Pitch app.

