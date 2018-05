2018-2019 Home Schedule Released for IceMen

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today the release of the 2018-2019 home schedule with Opening Night at Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, October 13th at 7:00 p.m. ET against the South Carolina Stingrays. Three teams will travel to Jacksonville for the first time, including expansion team St. John's, Wheeling, and Manchester. A departure from the inaugural season, the puck drop has been moved up to 7:00 p.m. ET, except Fridays when it will remain 7:30 p.m. ET.

October (4)

Sat., Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m.: South Carolina

Fri., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.: Orlando

Thurs., Oct. 25, 7:00 p.m.: Atlanta

Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.: Greenville

November (10)

Fri., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.: Florida

Sat., Nov. 3, 7:00 p.m.: Florida

Thurs., Nov. 8, 10:30 a.m.: South Carolina

Mon., Nov. 12, time TBD: Norfolk

Weds., Nov. 14, 7:00 p.m.: Florida

Fri., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.: Wheeling

Tues., Nov. 20, 7:00 p.m.: South Carolina

Weds., Nov. 21, 7:00 p.m.: St. John's

Fri., Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.: Greenville

Sat., Nov. 24, 7:00 p.m.: Greenville

December (6)

Weds., Dec. 12, 7:00 p.m.: Orlando

Fri., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.: Atlanta

Sat., Dec. 15, 7:00 p.m.: Florida

Weds., Dec. 19, 7:00 p.m.: South Carolina

Thurs., Dec. 27, 7:00 p.m.: Orlando

Fri., Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.: Orlando

January (2)

Sat., Jan. 26, 7:00 p.m.: Florida

Weds., Jan. 30, 7:00 p.m.: Florida

February (7)

Fri., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.: Norfolk

Sat., Feb. 2, 7:00 p.m.: Norfolk

Sat., Feb. 9, 7:00 p.m.: Orlando

Weds., Feb. 13, 7:00 p.m.: Manchester

Sat., Feb. 23, 7:00 p.m.: Norfolk

Sun., Feb. 24, 3:00 p.m.: Norfolk

Weds., Feb. 27, 7:00 p.m.: Atlanta

March (7)

Fri., Mar. 1, 7:30 p.m.: South Carolina

Sun., Mar. 3, 3:00 p.m.: Florida

Fri., Mar. 8, 7:30 p.m.: Greenville

Sat., Mar. 9, 7:00 p.m.: Greenville

Sun., Mar. 10, 3:00 p.m.: Atlanta

Fri., Mar. 29, 7:30 p.m.: Atlanta

Sat., Mar. 30, 7:00 p.m.: Atlanta

Single game tickets go on sale in September, and season tickets are currently on sale at www.JacksonvilleIcemen.com.

