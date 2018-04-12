2018-19 Season Tickets Available Now

April 12, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Port Huron - 2018-2019 Port Huron Prowlers season tickets are now available for purchase at the McMorran box office.

The team is happy to announce that pricing for the 2018-2019 season will remain the same and no increase will be reflected for this coming season. "We want to ensure our fans are able to enjoy exciting, on-ice entertainment in the Port Huron area at an affordable price, so we made the decision to not raise our prices for next year. We're really excited to see our fans continue to support our team next season and we thought this was a good way to show our appreciation to those that support us at every single game." says Coach Joe Pace Sr.

An early bird special is being offered for season seats purchased before the 30th of April, 2018. The early bird rate for price level 1 (blue sections) is $245, while the discounted rate for price level 2 (yellow sections) is $195. In order to qualify for the early bird rate, seats must be paid in full at the time of purchase. As of May 1st, tickets will be sold at the full price and fans can select a payment plan option, if needed; price level 1 is $280 and price level 2 is $240. Existing season ticket holders will have their seats on hold for a certain amount of time before being released to the general public.

For more information on how to process an order for next year visit the McMorran Box Office at 701 McMorran Blvd. in Port Huron or call the box office at 810-985-6166.

Stay tuned for more information on flex passes and partial plans!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.