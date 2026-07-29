CFL Calgary Stampeders

20 TDs. 0 INTs. Vernon Adams Jr. Is Unstoppable in 2026

Published on July 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Twenty touchdowns. Zero interceptions. Vernon Adams Jr. put together one of the most efficient starts by a quarterback in CFL history. Relive every touchdown pass so far in the 2026 season.

Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from July 29, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central