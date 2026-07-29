20 TDs. 0 INTs. Vernon Adams Jr. Is Unstoppable in 2026

Published on July 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

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Twenty touchdowns. Zero interceptions. Vernon Adams Jr. put together one of the most efficient starts by a quarterback in CFL history. Relive every touchdown pass so far in the 2026 season.







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