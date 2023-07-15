20-Hit Barrage Leads Missoula to 10-0 Win Friday

GREAT FALLS, MT- A loss in game 4 of the is 6 game set for the Missoula PaddleHeads opposite the Great Falls Voyagers surely left a bad taste in their mouth as Missoula would see a game get away late Thursday. The beauty in the game of baseball at times however is the opportunity to quickly right the ship after a tough loss in quick fashion the next day. Behind a huge offensive night, and an outstanding debut on the mound, Missoula would do that and then some Friday in game 5.

The PaddleHeads would jump on the Voyagers in the 2nd with a 4-run rally that saw each Missoula player come to the dish in the frame. This would prove to be plenty of breathing room for newly acquired starting pitcher Dawson Day who would absolutely dominate in 7 shutout innings. The PaddleHeads attack would provide plenty of support on the other side despite this tallying 20 hits as a team. The end result was a dominant 10-0 victory over the Voyagers to claim a series win in the 6 game slate. The PaddleHeads will now look to put the finishing touches on the 1st half of the league season in the finale of the series Saturday.

