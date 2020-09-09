20-21 Season Memberships Unveiled

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, unveiled today information regarding 2020-21 Roadrunners Season Memberships to give the team's biggest fans the most savings, benefits and flexibility as the team enters their fifth anniversary season in the Old Pueblo.

New for the 2020-21 season, Memberships will function as a spending account that allows Members the ability to attend only the games that they choose. In addition, the spending account will also allow fans to use their account balance and memberships to be used for Arizona Coyotes tickets!

The Season Members are guaranteed the best value for tickets with the lowest per-game rate available. In addition, the team has carefully included benefits that offer a wide range of perks exclusive only to members. Benefits include: 15-Percent off Roadrunners Merchandise, an automatic credit for 2021-22 Memberships, additional Complimentary Ticket Vouchers, Complimentary Arizona Coyotes tickets, Exclusive Fan Events, an Annual Gift and more.

Unused funds from member accounts will automatically transfer to the 2021-22 season where the organization anticipates having a 'normal' AHL season.

The Roadrunners have and will continue to work with our local and national health officials to provide a safe environment to attend games.

Memberships Levels start at just $250 and complete information can be found at TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly.

2020-2021 Season Membership F.A.Q.

How does this differ from a membership in previous seasons?

Rather than having your guaranteed seats for every game of the season, we have transitioned the 20-21 membership to be more flexible. You will decide when you would like to attend a game at the same great season member rate.

Will I have the same seats for every game?

We will do our best to secure the seats that you desire for the games that you would like to attend during the 20-21 season as long as current social distancing measures allow it. The season seats that you have selected are already reserved for you for the 21-22 season.

What will happen if I do not feel comfortable attending a game?

With this shift in our membership model, you can use your season ticket account balance for the games that you feel comfortable attending. Any unused credit will carry over to the 21-22 season so that you will not lose any of the balance that you have paid.

Will I receive the same benefits that I have in previous seasons?

All Members will receive: 15% off Roadrunners Merchandise, First Right to Calder Cup Playoff Tickets, Payment Plan Options, Discounted Coyotes Tickets and more.

Additional benefits will be applied depending on membership tenure and spending levels. Your Roadrunners representative is available to see which additional benefits are applicable to your account.

How will I reserve game dates & my seats?

There will be an online platform that you will have access to select games & seats.

If you have any questions or trouble with the platform, you may contact your dedicated account representative through email, phone call, text or you can email [email protected] and a representative will contact you as soon as possible.

Will there be events with the players?

We know that the fan-player relationship is very important to you, the member. Our organization will do our best to maintain that moving forward while keeping our fans, players and staff safe. Once again, health and safety guidance will make those decisions.

How will I receive my tickets this season? (Membership card, hard tickets, etc.)

Tickets will be entirely web and mobile based moving forward for a completely contactless entry.

What are all the ways I can use the balance on my Roadrunners account?

You may use your balance for any Roadrunners home game (including playoffs) - you will redeem tickets at your Season Ticket Member rate for as many games as you would like to attend.

Your balance can be used for any promotional Roadrunners ticket packages (examples: Conor Garland bobblehead package, 5th Anniversary packs, Father's Day & Mother's Day packs)

Your balance may also be used for Arizona Coyotes home games at Coyotes Season Member rates.

2020-21 Roadrunners/Tucson Arena Safety Regulations

Our plans remain fluid and will be guided by state and local authorities, health departments and other medical experts. Any adjustments to the guidelines listed are subject to change based on the most up-to-date information.

The Roadrunners are confident that games will be played during the 2020-21 season but in this new normal, we will be examining and implementing new policies and requirements for fans to follow at the games.

All spectators are expected to be required to wear face coverings

Physical Distancing Requirements

Temperature Checks Upon Entry (all fans and workers)

Thorough and Dedicated Cleaning and Disinfecting Protocols

Reduced Capacity is expected

All Season Ticket Members and Package Holders will Have Priority to Attend Games in Person over Individual Game Buyers

Guided Entrances and Exits (one-way)

Adjusted In-Arena Fan Circulation

Areas that Promote a Collection of Fans Will be Reviewed and Remodeled in Order to Promote Maximum Safety Protocol

Adjustments to Concession Stand and Merchandise Area Procedures

