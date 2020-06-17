2-Person Meal Kits Now Offered by TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For a limited time only, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are offering fans their popular meal kits portioned to serve two people. This comes as a result of requests from fans after more than a month of success selling family-sized meal kits created for about five people.

The TinCaps 2-Person Meal Kits include five different meal options (each portioned for two people), plus drinks, desserts, snacks, and more. The meals are prepared by Parkview Field's award-winning culinary team with cooking/reheating instructions provided. All items are packaged in Vera Bradley-designed bags.

Fans must place their order on TinCaps.com by Monday, June 22 (4 p.m. deadline), with quick contactless, drive-through pickup of their meal kits at Parkview Field set for the afternoon of Friday, June 26. The meal kits are $100 (tax included), with the option to add on adult beverages. Once the maximum number of meal kit orders has been reached, no further orders will be accepted.

"During this period with no games, we're ecstatic that our meal kits program has been able to give fans a taste of what they miss at Parkview Field," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "Just about the only feedback we've gotten that hasn't been raving about the quality of the food is from those who understandably aren't in a family of five-or-so and were looking for the meal kits in a smaller portion. We hope they take advantage of this offer."

Same as before, fans also have the option of donating a TinCaps 2-Person Meal Kit to a Parkview Health worker as a sign of thanks for their work in the fight against COVID-19.

This week's menu features popular Parkview Field dishes such as grilled marinated chicken, tacos, pulled pork sliders, BBQ beef brisket, hot dogs, and brats. See the full menu below.

The TinCaps began selling meal kits portioned for families in late April and sold out of more than 150 orders in their debut week, leading the team to continue the offering while updating the menu from week to week. The success of the program has been featured nationally by the likes of Sports Illustrated and MiLB.com. Moving forward, the 'Caps plan to continue making slight alterations to their meal kit offerings each week.

As Major League Baseball's owners and players are still negotiating their return to the field, the 2020 Minor League Baseball season for the TinCaps remains delayed indefinitely as well. Prior to the pandemic, the season was scheduled to begin on April 9.

TinCaps 2-Person, 5-Meal Kits Menu (Order by Monday, June 22; Pickup on Friday, June 26)

Meal #1

Pulled pork sliders

Mac and cheese

Vegetable medley

Dinner rolls

Meal #2

Jumbo all-beef hot dogs

Beer brats

Jumbo soft pretzel

Potato salad

Meal #3

Taco meat

Mexican rice

Tortilla shells

Salsa and shredded cheese

Meal #4

BBQ beef brisket

Green beans

Baked beans

Meal #5

Grilled marinated chicken

Rice pilaf

Vegetable medley

Also Includes

Souvenir cups and helmets

Potato chips

Peanuts (in-the-shell)

Cookies and brownies

Soft drinks

Adult Beverage Options ($12 per 6-pack, $15 per bottle of wine)

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

Cabernet Sauvignon

Chardonnay

Coors Light

Mike's Hard Lemonade

Miller Lite

Moscato

Truly Lemonade

White Claw Black Cherry

Yuengling Lager

