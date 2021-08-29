2-Out Rally in 7th Wins It for SB

South Bend locked up a series victory by knocking off Peoria 7-4 on Saturday night and taking four of the first five games in the six-game set.

A rather bizarre game unfolded in front of a crow of 3,727 at Dozer Park, one that featured six unearned runs, a balked-in run and an ejection.

Max Bain (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, ER, 0 BB, 6 K) allowed just one baserunner the first time through the order but was tagged for three runs in the fourth inning the second time through the lineup. The inning started with Jordan Walker sending a triple off the wall in left and then scoring on a ground out off the bat of Jhon Torres. With two outs and a runner at second, Jake Slaughter missed a grounder at third to allow another run to score and further prolong the inning. Tyler Reichenborn followed with a double and with two runners in scoring position and an 0-2 count, Bain balked in a run.

However, South Bend stormed right back, tying the game with a three-run inning of their own the very next half inning in the fifth. Pablo Aliendo (1-3, 3 RBI, R) picked up his first Cubs RBI on a grounder to third that was misplayed by Walker and allowed Yonathan Perlaza (3-4, RBI, R, SB) to score. Luis Vazquez (1-5, R, RBI) singled in Aliendo later in the frame and Alexander Canario tied things up with a sac-fly to center just deep enough to get in Vazquez from third.

Aliendo gave the Cubs their first lead with a sac-fly the next inning.

After Peoria tied the game, South Bend rallied back in the seventh. With two outs and no one on base Canario hit a firm grounder to Todd Lott at first but he booted into shallow right for the Chiefs third error of the game. It was a costly mistake. South Bend rallied off four two-out hits in a row from the likes of Bryce Ball, Slaughter, Perlaza and Aliendo to take a commanding 7-4 lead.

The Cubs bullpen bent but did not break as Tyler Santana and Bryan King combined stranded eight baserunners in the final four innings. Santana picked up his first-ever pro win and King picked up his first career save.

South Bend is now 8-3 on the season against Peoria and will face the Chiefs for the final time tomorrow afternoon.

Next up: Tomorrow at 2:35 pm ET RHP Joe Nahas will pitch for South Bend against RHP Michael YaSenka of Peoria.

