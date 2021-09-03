2-Out Offense Leads PaddleHeads to Sweep over Voyagers

September 3, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads took the field on Friday night in search of a 3-game sweep of the Great Falls Voyagers at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. Thanks to timely hitting, and more solid pitching, Missoula would begin a holiday weekend on the right foot by a final tally of 8-5. Missoula is now 8-1 in their last 9 games.

After a quiet first inning, the PaddleHeads would come to life in the second plating a pair thanks to back-to- back doubles from Dean Nevarez, and Jared Akins to jump out to a 2-0 advantage. Cameron Thompson would single home another in the third with two-outs recorded. This would prove to be the start of an important trend in the contest.

After the Voyagers tied the game with a 3-run rally in the top of the fourth, A.J. Wright, and Brandon Riley would drive home a pair on singles. Both hits would come with two outs in the inning. Missoula would continue to have success offensively throughout with 2-outs as 5 of the PaddleHeads 8 runs would come with two-outs recorded in an inning.

A pair of 2-out hits from Zach Almond, and Jayson Newman in the seventh inning made sure that the PaddleHeads would be able to complete the sweep. Almond would bring Riley home all the way from first on a double to right center. One batter later, Newman would hit an opposite field blast to right to give Missoula an 8-5 advantage. Newman and Almond both finished the game 2-for-4.

One constant in this run of success for Missoula in recent games has been solid starting pitching and that would continue Friday as Cole Cook would earn his second win in as many starts. The southpaw allowed 3 runs over 5 innings striking out 6 in the process. Missoula's starters now hold a 7-1 combined record in their last 8 games with a 3.65 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

Jayson Newman has proven to be a unique talent as an intimidating presence at the plate, and on the mound.

That trend would continue in the top of the ninth as Newman would be summoned to get the final three outs to close things out.

Great Falls would make things interesting with a pair reaching base on 2 singles. However, the power arm of Newman would prove to be to much in the end as the flame thrower would strike out the side earning his second save of the year. it marked the second time this season Newman has homered, and earned a save in the same game.

Missoula moved their overall record to (60-30) on the season with the Victory Friday over the Voyagers. In the race in the second half in the Northern Division, the Billing Mustangs (42-48) (24-18) once again kept the race interesting winning their third game in as many nights against the Idaho Falls Chukars to remain just one game off the pace.

The PaddleHeads will now hit the road for the final time in the regular season opening a 3-game series in the electric city opposite the Voyagers on Saturday night. First pitch from Centene Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Listen to the game on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.