2.8.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights
February 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video
Fort Lauderdale United FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC split points in a 2-2 draw after Jasmine Hamid and Sh'Nia Gordon score for FTL UTD and Carlee Giammona and Cecilie Nielsen both convert from the penalty spot for Tampa Bay.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from February 8, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Bay Sun FC Stories
- Sun Fight Back with Two Late-Match Goals to Pull off Draw vs. Cross-State Rivals
- Hurricane Make-Up Match Is a Florida Derby That Sets up Push for Playoffs
- Tampa Bay to Host Historic First Match Between America's Top Women's Pro Soccer Leagues
- Sun Make Roster Moves Ahead of Spring Kickoff
- Tampa Bay Sun FC Adds Vanguard Attorney Group to Inaugural Back-Of-Kit in New Partnership