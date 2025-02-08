Sports stats



Tampa Bay Sun FC

2.8.2025: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC - Game Highlights

February 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video


Fort Lauderdale United FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC split points in a 2-2 draw after Jasmine Hamid and Sh'Nia Gordon score for FTL UTD and Carlee Giammona and Cecilie Nielsen both convert from the penalty spot for Tampa Bay.

