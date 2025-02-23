2.23.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights
February 23, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video
Four different players recorded their first goals of the season as Carolina Ascent FC and DC Power FC play back-and-forth to a 3-3 draw at American Legion Memorial Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from February 23, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Ascent FC Stories
- Carolina Ascent Defeat Lexington SC in Spring Opener, 2-1
- UNC Tar Heel and ACC Champion Goalkeeper Samantha Leshnak Murphy Signs with Carolina Ascent FC
- Carolina Ascent Partners Exclusively with TV64 & Telemundo Charlotte to Bring Professional Women's Soccer to Local Television
- Carolina Ascent FC Kicks off Spring Season with Home Opener on February 15th
- Defending the Net, Rescuing Pets: Carolina Ascent FC Welcomes FidoTabby Alert to Team of Empowerment Partners