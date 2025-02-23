2.23.2025: Carolina Ascent FC vs. DC Power FC - Game Highlights

February 23, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC YouTube Video







Four different players recorded their first goals of the season as Carolina Ascent FC and DC Power FC play back-and-forth to a 3-3 draw at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

