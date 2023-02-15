2-15 Quad City Storm
February 15, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
MOLINE, IL - The SPHL has announced schedule changes for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.
The only home date change for the Quad City Storm is a rescheduling of the game previously scheduled on March 23 to Tuesday April 4. The other changes to the schedule affect road dates and opponents.
The fully revised schedule is listed below:
February 17: Roanoke @ Quad City
February 18: Roanoke @ Quad City
February 23: Peoria @ Quad City
February 24: Quad City @ Macon
February 25: Quad City @ Macon
March 2: Pensacola @ Quad City
March 4: Pensacola @ Quad City
March 5: Pensacola @ Quad City
March 10: Quad City @ Peoria
March 11: Quad City @ Peoria
March 24: Quad City @ Peoria
March 25: Peoria @ Quad City
March 26: Quad City @ Peoria
March 31: Quad City @ Fayetteville
April 1: Quad City @ Fayetteville
April 2: Quad City @ Macon
April 4: Peoria @ Quad City
April 7: Huntsville @ Quad City
April 8: Huntsville @ Quad City
The Storm returns to action at Vibrant Arena this weekend on Friday and Saturday versus the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Friday is Faith and Family Night presented by Chick Fil A and Saturday is College Night.
Fans can get tickets for both games online at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.
