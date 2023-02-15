2-15 Quad City Storm

MOLINE, IL - The SPHL has announced schedule changes for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

The only home date change for the Quad City Storm is a rescheduling of the game previously scheduled on March 23 to Tuesday April 4. The other changes to the schedule affect road dates and opponents.

The fully revised schedule is listed below:

February 17: Roanoke @ Quad City

February 18: Roanoke @ Quad City

February 23: Peoria @ Quad City

February 24: Quad City @ Macon

February 25: Quad City @ Macon

March 2: Pensacola @ Quad City

March 4: Pensacola @ Quad City

March 5: Pensacola @ Quad City

March 10: Quad City @ Peoria

March 11: Quad City @ Peoria

March 24: Quad City @ Peoria

March 25: Peoria @ Quad City

March 26: Quad City @ Peoria

March 31: Quad City @ Fayetteville

April 1: Quad City @ Fayetteville

April 2: Quad City @ Macon

April 4: Peoria @ Quad City

April 7: Huntsville @ Quad City

April 8: Huntsville @ Quad City

The Storm returns to action at Vibrant Arena this weekend on Friday and Saturday versus the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Friday is Faith and Family Night presented by Chick Fil A and Saturday is College Night.

Fans can get tickets for both games online at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

