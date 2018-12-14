1st Place Bulls Defeat Pensacola 6-2

December 14, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL: The Birmingham Bulls defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyer tonight 6-2 in front of a hometown crowd at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Josh Harris was awarded the 1 Star Player Award with 2 Goal and 1 Assist. Goalie Mavric Parks closed out the night with 26 saves.

View Game Stats: http://the_sphl.wttstats.pointstreak.com/boxscore.html?gameid=3349416

The Birmingham Bulls will improve to 16-2-0 on the season and remain in first place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

NEXT GAME:

Saturday December 15 , 2018

Huntsville Havoc

Pelham Civic Complex - Pelham, Alabama

